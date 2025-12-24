Clashes remain heavy in Si Sa Ket–Surin; BM-21 fire hits Thai civilian areas

At 8.30am on December 23, 2025, the Second Army Area issued an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation across multiple sectors. It said clashes continued in Si Sa Ket and Surin, but Thai forces remained in control of the battlefield.
The update said Cambodian forces continued firing salvos of unguided BM-21 multiple-launch rockets into Thailand, aimed at applying pressure and creating psychological impact. Thai forces responded with coordinated fire support and drone strikes against key targets, including the opponent’s communications systems, enabling them to hold their positions. Some Thai personnel were reported injured.
Ubon Ratchathani border
At the Chong Bok crossing, there were no clashes, but forces remained on 24-hour alert. In the Chong An Ma area, no significant Cambodian movement was detected.
Si Sa Ket border
Si Sa Ket remained a hotspot with clashes reported at several points. Along the Sam Tae–Don Truan–Phu Phi–Satta Som–Phanom Prasit So–Chong Tao Thao line, Thai forces maintained readiness along the entire front and returned fire intermittently throughout the day against Cambodian BM-21 attacks, with responses described as continuous and rapid.
In the Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria area, heavy exchanges involving artillery and mortars were reported. Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets into the area, injuring one Thai serviceman, before Thai forces carried out proportionate retaliatory fire using artillery, mortars and tanks, striking more than 19 Cambodian military targets.
In the Phu Ma Khuea–Chong Don Ao–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, Cambodia launched multiple BM-21 salvos towards the summit of Phu Ma Khuea, and Thai forces reported detecting multiple FPV attack drones. Thai forces said they used artillery to control the area south of Phu Ma Khuea and fired illumination rounds where Cambodian troop movement was detected.
Surin border
In the Chong Chom–Chong Proe–Chong Rayi area, Cambodia used heavy weapons fire, with Thai forces returning fire and reporting no injuries.
In Khana, Thai forces reinforced and reorganised positions, adding weapons, ammunition and communications systems.
In the Ta Kwai and Hill 350 areas, Cambodia continued firing BM-21 rockets and artillery and used tanks for long-range attacks, with rounds landing in the area and on roads. There was no close assault, and Thai forces responded under self-defence principles in a proportionate manner. No significant movement was reported in Chong Krang.
In the Ta Muen area, clashes continued with small arms and supporting fire. Cambodia used tanks and BM-21 rockets several times towards the prasat area. Thai forces said personnel remained safe.
Buri Ram border
In the Chong Sai Taku area, BM-21 rockets were reported to have landed, and Cambodia fired artillery. A Cambodian tank in the area was reported damaged, with no additional casualties reported.
Rear areas
In Surin’s rear areas, especially Ban Nong Khanna, Ta Miang subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, nine BM-21 rockets were reported to have landed, with other areas such as Sap Hua Chang and Chup Ta Mok also affected. Authorities said nearby personnel and residents were safe.