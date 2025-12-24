Clashes remain heavy in Si Sa Ket–Surin; BM-21 fire hits Thai civilian areas

At 8.30am on December 23, 2025, the Second Army Area issued an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation across multiple sectors. It said clashes continued in Si Sa Ket and Surin, but Thai forces remained in control of the battlefield.

The update said Cambodian forces continued firing salvos of unguided BM-21 multiple-launch rockets into Thailand, aimed at applying pressure and creating psychological impact. Thai forces responded with coordinated fire support and drone strikes against key targets, including the opponent’s communications systems, enabling them to hold their positions. Some Thai personnel were reported injured.

Ubon Ratchathani border

At the Chong Bok crossing, there were no clashes, but forces remained on 24-hour alert. In the Chong An Ma area, no significant Cambodian movement was detected.

Si Sa Ket border

Si Sa Ket remained a hotspot with clashes reported at several points. Along the Sam Tae–Don Truan–Phu Phi–Satta Som–Phanom Prasit So–Chong Tao Thao line, Thai forces maintained readiness along the entire front and returned fire intermittently throughout the day against Cambodian BM-21 attacks, with responses described as continuous and rapid.





In the Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria area, heavy exchanges involving artillery and mortars were reported. Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets into the area, injuring one Thai serviceman, before Thai forces carried out proportionate retaliatory fire using artillery, mortars and tanks, striking more than 19 Cambodian military targets.