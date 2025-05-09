ITD executive clarifies design modifications in SAO building

Kriengsak Kovadhana, senior vice president of ITD, stated on Friday that the company, as part of the ITD-CREC Joint Venture, had been contracted by the SAO and had followed the construction plans accordingly. He confirmed that the construction process underwent rigorous inspections.

“There was no reason for us to use substandard materials,” he said, adding that all documents submitted for approval by the joint venture were complete and vetted by supervising engineers and the materials acceptance committee, thereby affirming the company's integrity.

Regarding design plan changes, Kriengsak explained that ITD adhered strictly to the construction contract. Any plan revisions originated from the project designers and the client.

Asked whether the company was aware of the changes, Kriengsak said, “Of course, we knew they requested changes. But whether the revised plans were structurally sound—that’s not for us to determine.”

“You have to understand this is a 30-storey building. Any single change must be evaluated in the context of the whole structure,” he said, “Reviewing blueprints and saying whether it’s safe or not is not the contractor’s responsibility. Nor do we have the capability to make that judgement.”