Police to issue arrest warrants in SAO building collapse next week

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy chief, Pol Maj-General Noppasin Poolsawat, said on Thursday that investigators had questioned 193 witnesses in connection with the incident. These included SAO officials, the design contractor, the project supervisor, the construction team, and relatives of the injured parties.
He stated that investigators have been gathering various forms of evidence – including witness testimony, circumstantial evidence, physical evidence, and documentation – covering every stage from the drafting of the Terms of Reference (TOR), and contract agreements for design, supervision, and construction, to material evidence such as steel and concrete fragments.
The investigation has been divided into three groups:
Regarding the design, Noppasin explained that the building plans had been submitted to the Council of Engineers, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, and experts at Chulalongkorn University to determine whether the design complied with engineering principles, ministerial regulations, and relevant standards. The results of this evaluation are expected next week.
As for the construction, investigators have collected material evidence from the site, including steel and concrete samples. Preliminary analysis of some of these samples has been completed, but full results are expected next week.
On the supervision aspect, Noppasin noted that investigators had uncovered alterations to the lift design, with allegations of forged signatures being used in the process. The signatures in question have been submitted for forensic analysis, and the results are also expected next week.
Noppasin stressed that if sufficient evidence is gathered, arrest warrants will be requested for all individuals involved – including those responsible for the design, supervision, and construction.
Regarding SAO officials, he said the DSI is handling the alleged bid-rigging case, while police are collecting evidence on their role in delaying the contract termination issued on January 15.