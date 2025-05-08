Police to issue arrest warrants in SAO building collapse next week

The investigation has been divided into three groups:

Design team – This includes authorised directors and engineers associated with Forum Architect and Meinhardt (Thailand).

– This includes authorised directors and engineers associated with Forum Architect and Meinhardt (Thailand). Construction team – Comprising directors and engineers linked to the ITD-CREC Joint Venture (Italian-Thai Development and China Railway Number 10 [Thailand]).

– Comprising directors and engineers linked to the ITD-CREC Joint Venture (Italian-Thai Development and China Railway Number 10 [Thailand]). Construction Supervision team – Involving directors and engineers associated with the PKW Joint Venture (PN Synchronize, W and Associates Consultants, and KP Consultants and Management).

Regarding the design, Noppasin explained that the building plans had been submitted to the Council of Engineers, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, and experts at Chulalongkorn University to determine whether the design complied with engineering principles, ministerial regulations, and relevant standards. The results of this evaluation are expected next week.

As for the construction, investigators have collected material evidence from the site, including steel and concrete samples. Preliminary analysis of some of these samples has been completed, but full results are expected next week.

On the supervision aspect, Noppasin noted that investigators had uncovered alterations to the lift design, with allegations of forged signatures being used in the process. The signatures in question have been submitted for forensic analysis, and the results are also expected next week.