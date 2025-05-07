Police to press charges against engineers, SAO officials over collapsed building

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is preparing to file multiple charges against engineers and State Audit Office (SAO) officials held responsible for the construction of the SAO building that collapsed on March 28, according to a well-informed source.
A source from the police investigative team stated that these charges are distinct from the cases being investigated by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which focus on alleged bidding collusion, the use of Thai nominees by a Chinese contractor, and a tax evasion case against a Chinese steel manufacturer.
Police investigators have questioned more than 100 witnesses, including SAO officials, family members of deceased and injured workers, and representatives of companies involved in the construction.
The source noted that the investigation is over 80% complete, and police have collected all necessary evidence, including samples of steel bars, cement slabs, poles, and other materials from the site.
The evidence has been sent to forensic police and technical experts for analysis.
According to the source, more than five individuals are expected to face charges. The suspects will be grouped into two categories: engineers and SAO officials.
DSI spokesperson, Pol Maj Woranun Srilam, said on Tuesday that the lead investigator briefed the DSI director-general on the latest progress. The DSI is overseeing three key cases related to the building collapse:
1. Use of Thai Nominees by Chinese Contractor
The investigation involves China Railway No.10 (CREC) (Thailand) Co., Ltd., which allegedly used Thai nominees. The DSI is awaiting written statements from four suspects before submitting the final report to public prosecutors.
2. Alleged Bidding Collusion
Woranun stated that the SAO only conducted bidding for the construction work, but appointed an engineering firm to supervise the project without holding a bidding process. The DSI is collecting additional evidence on this matter.
Some engineers listed as supervisors have claimed their signatures were forged, and the DSI is working with forensic police to verify these claims.
3. Tax Evasion by Steel Manufacturer
Xin Ke Yuan Steel, whose steel bars were used in the SAO project, has denied the tax evasion charges and submitted a tax receipt in defence. The DSI is verifying the receipt with the Department of Business Development.