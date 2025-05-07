Police to press charges against engineers, SAO officials over collapsed building

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is preparing to file multiple charges against engineers and State Audit Office (SAO) officials held responsible for the construction of the SAO building that collapsed on March 28, according to a well-informed source.

Charges Separate from Ongoing DSI Investigations

A source from the police investigative team stated that these charges are distinct from the cases being investigated by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which focus on alleged bidding collusion, the use of Thai nominees by a Chinese contractor, and a tax evasion case against a Chinese steel manufacturer.

Over 100 Witnesses Interviewed

Police investigators have questioned more than 100 witnesses, including SAO officials, family members of deceased and injured workers, and representatives of companies involved in the construction.