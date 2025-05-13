SAO pledges full cooperation in building collapse investigation

His statement followed investigations by multiple agencies into the collapse of a 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which occurred following the earthquake on March 28. The incident resulted in hundreds of injuries and fatalities.
Monthien stressed that he has no concerns regarding legal proceedings, stating that everything is proceeding in accordance with the law.
He noted that multiple agencies are involved in handling the legal aspects of the case, and the government has already appointed a principal committee to oversee the investigation, covering both engineering and scientific matters.
He expressed confidence in the work of all the investigation teams, suggesting that they are likely awaiting the findings of the government’s main committee, which includes numerous distinguished experts.
He further explained that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is handling issues related to alleged bid rigging and nominee shareholders, while the police are pursuing criminal investigations concerning the fatalities.
Monthien reiterated that the SAO is cooperating fully with all agencies involved and will accept the outcome of every inquiry and case.
He also rejected claims by Italian-Thai Development (ITD) that construction modifications were made to comply with requirements. “Everything was done strictly in accordance with the law and regulations,” he said.
Regarding the building's design revisions, Monthien clarified: “We hired professionals to make any modifications based on engineering principles. Anyone seeking to revise the design must first obtain consent from the original designer.”
He cautioned against speculation and emotional reactions, stating, “Let us not be swayed by emotions or by everything that is said. Many are trying to distance themselves from responsibility, but no one can escape the consequences of their actions. Those who are accountable must face the results.”
When asked whether the SAO intended to apologise for the tragic incident that resulted in significant loss of life, Monthien expressed deep sorrow, stating that no one had wished for such a tragedy to occur.
He confirmed that an official statement of condolence had been issued on the very first day and assured the public that SAO officials had personally visited the families of all those affected—whether injured or deceased.
He confirmed that all families had received expressions of apology and participated in a large-scale Buddhist merit-making and memorial ceremony held near the scene of the tragedy to honour the victims.