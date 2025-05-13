SAO pledges full cooperation in building collapse investigation

His statement followed investigations by multiple agencies into the collapse of a 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which occurred following the earthquake on March 28. The incident resulted in hundreds of injuries and fatalities.

Monthien stressed that he has no concerns regarding legal proceedings, stating that everything is proceeding in accordance with the law.

He noted that multiple agencies are involved in handling the legal aspects of the case, and the government has already appointed a principal committee to oversee the investigation, covering both engineering and scientific matters.

He expressed confidence in the work of all the investigation teams, suggesting that they are likely awaiting the findings of the government’s main committee, which includes numerous distinguished experts.