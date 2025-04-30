SAO auditor-general ready to accept building collapse findings

He addressed the media after briefing the House of Representatives’ Committee on Corruption Prevention and Suppression regarding the collapse of a building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district following an earthquake in late March.

Monthien explained that, so far, 22 installments totalling 966 million baht have been paid to the construction company under a contract valued at 2.1 billion baht.

Addressing concerns over unsigned design documents, he clarified that in construction supervision, there are two types of engineers involved: consulting engineers and site-supervising engineers.

The site engineers are required to be physically present at the construction site, while consulting engineers are not, though they must certify the relevant documentation.

Monthien noted that Somkiat Chusangsuk, chairman of the Engineer Clinic under the Engineering Institute of Thailand, had been proposed from the beginning as the supervising engineer.

He stated that each engineer must submit a letter of consent accepting responsibility for the project from start to finish, along with credentials and ID documentation.

Regarding Somkiat’s claim that he was not involved in the project, Monthien said legal proceedings would be necessary if that were the case, but he firmly denied any forgery of engineering credentials.

"Nevertheless, I have submitted all relevant information to the committee and am open to scrutiny by the government, Department of Special Investigation, police investigators, and other agencies," he said.