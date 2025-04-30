SAO auditor-general ready to accept building collapse findings

He addressed the media after briefing the House of Representatives’ Committee on Corruption Prevention and Suppression regarding the collapse of a building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district following an earthquake in late March.
Monthien explained that, so far, 22 installments totalling 966 million baht have been paid to the construction company under a contract valued at 2.1 billion baht.
Addressing concerns over unsigned design documents, he clarified that in construction supervision, there are two types of engineers involved: consulting engineers and site-supervising engineers.
The site engineers are required to be physically present at the construction site, while consulting engineers are not, though they must certify the relevant documentation.
Monthien noted that Somkiat Chusangsuk, chairman of the Engineer Clinic under the Engineering Institute of Thailand, had been proposed from the beginning as the supervising engineer.
He stated that each engineer must submit a letter of consent accepting responsibility for the project from start to finish, along with credentials and ID documentation.
Regarding Somkiat’s claim that he was not involved in the project, Monthien said legal proceedings would be necessary if that were the case, but he firmly denied any forgery of engineering credentials.
"Nevertheless, I have submitted all relevant information to the committee and am open to scrutiny by the government, Department of Special Investigation, police investigators, and other agencies," he said.
Responding to questions about whether modifications to the building design may have caused the collapse, Monthien explained that design adjustments during construction are normal for large-scale projects.
If contractors identify any conflicts with the original design, legal requirements, engineering standards, or potential risks, they must propose modifications through the site engineer for review and approval, he said.
He confirmed that construction of the lift shaft followed the specified protocol. He admitted that certain aspects of the design and materials were indeed altered, but said the impact of those changes must be determined by the ongoing investigation.
The SAO auditor-general confirmed that the contractor, Italian-Thai Development (ITD), holds insurance on the building worth over 2.1 billion baht, with an additional 100 million baht in third-party coverage and around 5 million baht in supplementary insurance.
However, should ITD be found in violation of construction or design regulations, the SAO—as the damaged party—would pursue both criminal and civil charges to the full extent of the law.
"Whoever is at fault—whether private contractors or government officials—will face full legal action without exception," he stressed.
Monthien said the SAO has already set up an internal committee to investigate its own staff, a process expected to take around 90 days. He emphasised that the office must strictly follow legal procedures and is fully cooperative with all official investigations.
When asked whether there were representatives from companies other than China Railway No 10 involved—particularly in light of images showing two Chinese nationals present on the day of contract signing—he responded that he had not been present at the time but would look into the matter.
To the best of his knowledge, the responsible party named in the contract remains China Railway No 10.
Monthien added that the SAO is currently in the process of terminating the contract with the contractor, which could take approximately one year. He noted that this company has encountered issues with other agencies before, but the termination process is lengthy and requires time for proper explanation and due process.