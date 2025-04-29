ITD executive testifies to DSI on collapsed SAO building in Bangkok

Kriengsak Kovahana, Executive Vice President of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD), appeared Tuesday morning at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) headquarters to testify in an inquiry regarding the firm’s joint venture with China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in the construction of the new office building for the State Audit Office (SAO).

The 30-storey building under construction in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

The inquiry took place at the Procurement Collusion Crime Division on the 7th floor of the Government Complex Building A on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok. It was led by Pol. Capt. Surawut Rangsai, Deputy Director-General of the DSI, and Pol. Lt. Col. Amorn Hongsritong, Director of the division.