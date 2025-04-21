DSI denies acting too late to seize evidence at collapsed building site

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Monday denied allegations that it acted too slowly in seizing documentary evidence at the construction site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building.

In a statement issued on Monday, the DSI acknowledged public criticism over its perceived delay in dispatching officials to seize documents from the construction contractors' office at the collapse site on 18 April.

The new SAO office building was being constructed by a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development and China Railway No.10 (Thailand).