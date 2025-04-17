DSI raids four sites linked to Chinese firm behind collapsed SAO building

Among those listed, Somkiat Chusangsuk—Chairman of the Engineering Clinics Subcommittee—has come forward to report that his signature was forged and his name used without consent.

Another engineer has since made a similar claim, bringing the number of confirmed victims of identity misuse to two. DSI investigators plan to summon the remaining 49 individuals named in the documents for questioning.

So far, about 10 witnesses have been interviewed. Between today and tomorrow, the DSI will begin questioning representatives from China Railway, Italian-Thai Development PLC, and associated shareholders—a total of seven individuals linked to the construction contract.

Three groups are being targeted in the investigation:

Group 1: Contractors and related parties (7 individuals)

Group 2: Accountants and auditors (6 individuals)

Group 3: Bidders not involved in the China Railway–Italian-Thai joint venture (6 individuals)

Summonses for these groups will be issued between April 18 and May 15.

Meanwhile, DSI spokesperson Pol Maj Woranan Srilam stated that investigators are working to identify who forged Somkiat’s signature and are verifying the actual number and identities of engineers involved in the project.

As for Phimon, the 85-year-old listed as the signatory on the construction plans for the Office of the State Audit Commission (SAO) building, the DSI has contacted him for cooperation. However, no confirmation has been received regarding his attendance. Authorities believe he could be a critical link in related investigations.