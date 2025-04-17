DSI raids four sites linked to Chinese firm behind collapsed SAO building

Pol Capt Surawut Rangsai, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), led officers in a coordinated raid on four sites, armed with a Criminal Court search warrant. The operation targeted China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., PKW Joint Venture, and associated entities, resulting in the seizure of a large volume of documentary evidence.
The raids are part of an ongoing probe into a nominee case involving China Railway, which the DSI has classified as a special case. The investigation centres on the alleged fraudulent use of Thai nationals’ identities in connection with construction projects.
According to Surawut, documents from the State Audit Office (SAO) list 51 supervising engineers involved in overseeing the construction of the SAO’s new headquarters, which collapsed during an earthquake late last month.
Among those listed, Somkiat Chusangsuk—Chairman of the Engineering Clinics Subcommittee—has come forward to report that his signature was forged and his name used without consent.
Another engineer has since made a similar claim, bringing the number of confirmed victims of identity misuse to two. DSI investigators plan to summon the remaining 49 individuals named in the documents for questioning.
So far, about 10 witnesses have been interviewed. Between today and tomorrow, the DSI will begin questioning representatives from China Railway, Italian-Thai Development PLC, and associated shareholders—a total of seven individuals linked to the construction contract.
Three groups are being targeted in the investigation:
Group 1: Contractors and related parties (7 individuals)
Group 2: Accountants and auditors (6 individuals)
Group 3: Bidders not involved in the China Railway–Italian-Thai joint venture (6 individuals)
Summonses for these groups will be issued between April 18 and May 15.
Meanwhile, DSI spokesperson Pol Maj Woranan Srilam stated that investigators are working to identify who forged Somkiat’s signature and are verifying the actual number and identities of engineers involved in the project.
As for Phimon, the 85-year-old listed as the signatory on the construction plans for the Office of the State Audit Commission (SAO) building, the DSI has contacted him for cooperation. However, no confirmation has been received regarding his attendance. Authorities believe he could be a critical link in related investigations.
Simultaneous Raids Carried Out at Four Locations:
Location 1:
Carhub Auto and Tire Service Centre HQ, No. 143 Rama II Road, Chom Thong District, Bangkok — including the residence of Binling Wu.
Location 2:
Capwealth Engineering Co., Ltd., No. 76/2 Ramkhamhaeng Road, Min Buri District, Bangkok — also housing the PKW Joint Venture.
Location 3:
W. & Associates Consultants Co., Ltd., Ramkhamhaeng Road, Hua Mak Subdistrict, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok.
Location 4:
P.N. Synchronise Co., Ltd., Bang Mae Nang Subdistrict, Bang Yai District, Nonthaburi Province.