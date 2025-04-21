Three alleged Thai nominees of CREC surrender to DSI

Three Thai nationals, alleged to be nominees in China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co Ltd (CREC), surrendered to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Monday, following the arrest of the CREC director.

The DSI announced that Manas Srianan, Prachuap Sirikhet, and Sophon Meechai turned themselves in at the DSI headquarters after CREC director Chuanling Zhang was arrested by the agency on 19 April.

The three suspects were charged with acting as nominees of CREC from China in its Thai branch, CREC Thailand, which participated in a joint venture that secured the contract to construct the new State Audit Office (SAO) building, which collapsed during construction on 28 March.