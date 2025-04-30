Rescuers target basement in hunt for victims of SAO building collapse

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, made this statement on Wednesday following the collapse of the building caused by an earthquake in late March.

He reported that authorities had discovered additional bodies in Zone D2. These were not found in the staircase area but were trapped beneath five concrete slabs that collapsed on top of each other.

This is consistent with structural analyses, which indicated that the basement is approximately four metres deep and that the concrete slabs had fallen into this section.

As of 6.00pm on April 29, a total of 103 individuals were involved in the incident. The authorities have confirmed 66 fatalities, while 28 individuals are still unaccounted for, and 9 survivors have been found.