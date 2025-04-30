Rescuers target basement in hunt for victims of SAO building collapse

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, made this statement on Wednesday following the collapse of the building caused by an earthquake in late March.
He reported that authorities had discovered additional bodies in Zone D2. These were not found in the staircase area but were trapped beneath five concrete slabs that collapsed on top of each other.
This is consistent with structural analyses, which indicated that the basement is approximately four metres deep and that the concrete slabs had fallen into this section.
As of 6.00pm on April 29, a total of 103 individuals were involved in the incident. The authorities have confirmed 66 fatalities, while 28 individuals are still unaccounted for, and 9 survivors have been found.
Despite initial minor mechanical problems that required adjustments to the search plan, Suriyachai noted that rescue teams are now concentrating their efforts on the basement area, particularly in Zone D2 near the staircase, where victims are believed to be trapped.
He assured that efforts to clear the area and breach Zones A and B—which include another fire escape staircase—would be expedited. These zones are also expected to yield further discoveries of trapped victims.
Additionally, attention is being directed towards the area connecting the rear of the building to the collapsed parking lot. Survivors had reported that their friends were running behind them and might be trapped there.
"It is expected that we will be able to penetrate this area today and may find more bodies," Suriyachai stated.
He confirmed that the removal of debris in the basement is progressing as planned and should be completed within two weeks, barring any additional challenges such as encountering large concrete pillars, steel structures or machinery malfunctions.
Nevertheless, officials are optimistic that the operation may be completed ahead of schedule if conditions remain favourable, Suriyachai added.