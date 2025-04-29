Body and human remains recovered from collapsed SAO building

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), announced on Tuesday that the discoveries were made during the demolition operation carried out between 8pm and 10pm on Monday (April 28).
"Among the findings was one intact body and two other major cases, along with smaller fragments accounting for around five separate cases," he explained, adding that all were discovered near the stairwell in Zone D.
Suriyachai noted that the demolition in Zones A and D has now reached the first floor, with some sections extending down to the basement level. For Zones B and C, which are adjacent to the car park, machinery has been deployed to remove metal debris and clear a path to areas where additional victims are believed to be trapped.
One of the main challenges is dismantling Zone D2, which adjoins Zone C. Officials discovered large, mostly intact concrete slabs stacked approximately four to five layers deep, resembling a stack of pancakes.
Nevertheless, he emphasised that this section must be addressed first, as the concrete slabs are obstructing the fire escape stairwell. Officials plan to use two heavy-duty demolition machines equipped with impact hammers, along with a backhoe, to break through the debris.
If we can clear this area during the day, we’ll be able to access more of the stairwell at night, which is expected to lead to the discovery of more victims in both Zones B and C, he added.
“One month has passed, and our personnel remain fully committed to the task. The families of the victims continue to be a source of strength and encouragement, driving us to push forward each day to complete the work as quickly as possible and return the victims to their loved ones,” Suriyachai said.