Body and human remains recovered from collapsed SAO building

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), announced on Tuesday that the discoveries were made during the demolition operation carried out between 8pm and 10pm on Monday (April 28).

"Among the findings was one intact body and two other major cases, along with smaller fragments accounting for around five separate cases," he explained, adding that all were discovered near the stairwell in Zone D.

Suriyachai noted that the demolition in Zones A and D has now reached the first floor, with some sections extending down to the basement level. For Zones B and C, which are adjacent to the car park, machinery has been deployed to remove metal debris and clear a path to areas where additional victims are believed to be trapped.