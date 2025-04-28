Authorities search containers for documents linked to SAO building

Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT), Bang Sue Police Station, and the Office of Police Forensic Science joined the search efforts. Representatives from the PKW Joint Venture and Italian-Thai Development were also present to facilitate the process.

The focus is on locating documents related to project operations and bidding procedures. Special attention is being given to container number 19, which houses numerous shelves containing documents. Containers found to be unused will have their contents returned, while any containers containing evidence will have their materials seized.

DSI deputy director-general, Pol Capt Surawut Rangsai, stated on Monday that the documents expected to be recovered include construction records, shop drawings, correspondence with subcontractors, engineering records from both Chinese and Thai engineers, and material inspection reports, such as for concrete and steel.

He noted that these documents are not available at the SAO office or from previous searches conducted by authorities. Most of the documents are believed to pertain to communications with government agencies.