SAO clarifies elevator shaft wall modifications: Confirms full compliance with regulations

The State Audit Office (SAO) on Thursday issued a statement detailing contract administration and modification process involving changes to parts of the elevator shaft walls (core lift) in its new office building.

The under-construction 30-storey building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

SAO’s clarification comes in response to public concerns that the modifications might have compromised the building’s structural integrity.

The office explained that the construction contract for the new office involved three main parties: the design team (Forum Architect Co Ltd and Meinhardt (Thailand) Ltd), the construction contractors (Italian-Thai Development Pcl and China Railway No 10 (Thailand) Co Ltd), and the supervision team (PN Synchronize Co Ltd, W and Associates Consultants Co Ltd, and KP Consultants Co Ltd).