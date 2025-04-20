DSI Nabs China Railway Exec in Nominee Case After SAO Building Collapse

Following the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s decision to classify the case involving China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. as a special case—after its 30-storey construction project for the State Audit Office collapsed during last month’s earthquake—officials launched a large-scale investigation. A task force was formed to probe nominee shareholder allegations and conduct raids and evidence seizures across multiple locations.
After gathering sufficient evidence, the DSI obtained arrest warrants from the Criminal Court for four individuals:
Chuanling Zhang, a key shareholder of China Railway No.10 (Thailand)
Manas Srianan
Prachuap Sirikhet
Sophon Meechai
as well as for the company itself as a legal entity.
On April 19, investigators tracked Zhang to a hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok, where he was apprehended. He appeared startled at the time of arrest and requested the presence of a translator, who also serves as his legal counsel.
Zhang was then taken to DSI headquarters for further questioning.
The three Thai suspects named in the warrant are currently being sought by authorities.
Later that evening, at around 7 pm, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and DSI Director-General Pol Maj Yuttana Praedam held a press conference about the arrest of Zhang.
Tawee confirmed that, to date, the building collapse has claimed 47 lives and left 9 others injured. He noted that the investigation is being jointly handled by the DSI and the Royal Thai Police.
Preliminary findings revealed that three Thai nationals were used as proxy shareholders on behalf of foreign interests, violating Thailand’s Foreign Business Act.
Financial records uncovered transactions exceeding 2 billion baht linked to loans involving Chinese executives. These financial arrangements paved the way for China Railway No.10 (Thailand) to secure a government contract via a joint venture, raising suspicions of illicit bidding practices.
Authorities are also examining whether the case involves bid rigging, while inspecting whether construction materials—specifically steel and cement—met industrial standards under the Industrial Product Standards Act. Investigators are reviewing design documents, project supervision records, and nine rounds of design modifications, some of which may involve forged signatures from engineers and supervisors.
Meanwhile, the police are continuing their separate investigation on charges of negligence causing death and disappearance, without ruling out the possibility of intent.
Minister emphasized that the Prime Minister and the government are taking this matter seriously, pledging transparency and fairness in all proceedings. He affirmed that anyone found to be involved will be held accountable, and that if the case proceeds to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), it will be handled thoroughly and impartially.
The DSI also revealed that the company in question holds 11 other contracts involving several additional Thai individuals, prompting further scrutiny by relevant agencies.
Tawee concluded by stating that Zhang remains a suspect and should be granted the opportunity to present evidence and defend himself. He acknowledged the company’s reputation, adding that authorities are open to hearing their explanation to determine the true cause behind the building collapse that claimed so many lives. All proceedings, he assured, will be conducted in a straightforward and impartial manner.