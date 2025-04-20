DSI Nabs China Railway Exec in Nominee Case After SAO Building Collapse

On April 19, investigators tracked Zhang to a hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok, where he was apprehended. He appeared startled at the time of arrest and requested the presence of a translator, who also serves as his legal counsel.

Zhang was then taken to DSI headquarters for further questioning.

The three Thai suspects named in the warrant are currently being sought by authorities.

Later that evening, at around 7 pm, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and DSI Director-General Pol Maj Yuttana Praedam held a press conference about the arrest of Zhang.

Tawee confirmed that, to date, the building collapse has claimed 47 lives and left 9 others injured. He noted that the investigation is being jointly handled by the DSI and the Royal Thai Police.

Preliminary findings revealed that three Thai nationals were used as proxy shareholders on behalf of foreign interests, violating Thailand’s Foreign Business Act.