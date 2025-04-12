China Railway Observers Join Evidence Collection at Collapsed Thai Auditor\'s Office Site

Representatives from China Railway No. 10 Bureau Group, a partner in the construction of the collapsed new Office of the Auditor-General building in Thailand, have joined investigators at the site to observe the ongoing collection of evidence.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and local police, alongside experts from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT), were back at the scene this morning to gather further material evidence, including steel, cement, and concrete.

Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, the DSI spokesperson, confirmed that the evidence gathering was a continuous operation, commencing early at 6:00 AM on Saturday. He explained that DPT specialists were focusing on examining the concrete, with technical officers using drills to extract samples.



