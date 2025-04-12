China Railway Observers Join Evidence Collection at Collapsed Thai Auditor\'s Office Site

Representatives from China Railway No. 10 Bureau Group, a partner in the construction of the collapsed new Office of the Auditor-General building in Thailand, have joined investigators at the site to observe the ongoing collection of evidence.
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and local police, alongside experts from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT), were back at the scene this morning to gather further material evidence, including steel, cement, and concrete.
Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, the DSI spokesperson, confirmed that the evidence gathering was a continuous operation, commencing early at 6:00 AM on Saturday. He explained that DPT specialists were focusing on examining the concrete, with technical officers using drills to extract samples.
The Superintendent of Bang Sue Police Station facilitated the presence of two to three representatives from China Railway No. 10 Bureau Group, the joint venture partner in the project.
Their role was to observe the evidence collection process alongside forensic police, DPT officials, and local investigators. This allowed them to witness firsthand how and where the material evidence was being gathered.
Pol Maj Woranan clarified that the investigation into the structural integrity and construction standards employed by the company was a separate matter from the current evidence collection.
Meanwhile, Pol Col Sanong Sangmanee, the Superintendent of Bang Sue Police Station, emphasised that while there was no rigid timeframe for the investigation, officers were committed to expediting the evidence collection without hindering the work of on-site personnel.
He noted that the designated window for evidence gathering each day was between 5:00 AM and 10:00 AM, a schedule that would be maintained until all necessary material had been secured.