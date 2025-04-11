Industry ministry, DSI raid Xin Ke Yuan Steel, citing failed quality tests

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan revealed that he has ordered the ministry’s task force to search Xin Ke Yuan (SKY) Steel Ltd following a court warrant obtained earlier. The team will be accompanied by officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), he added.

The company is currently under scrutiny for its potential involvement in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, following an earthquake on March 28.

Test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand indicated that SKY’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, used in the collapsed SAO building, did not meet safety standards. However, Xin Ke Yuan has disputed the test results.

“Regardless of the outcome of the investigation into the cause of the building collapse, Xin Ke Yuan has already failed in terms of quality testing,” Akanat wrote on Facebook on Friday.