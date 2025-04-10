Giant Digger Joins Desperate Search for Survivors in Bangkok Building Collapse

A massive excavator has joined the increasingly urgent rescue operation at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok, as authorities continue their search for dozens still feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The 100-tonne SK-1000 digger, the largest available, is being deployed to pierce through the dense concrete on the upper levels of the 30-storey structure, which crumbled following a powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar late last month.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, overseeing the operation at the Chatuchak district command centre, expressed cautious optimism.

He explained that the excavator's 40-metre reach would allow crews to tackle the debris at the highest point, known as Point E, on floors 28 and 29, where it's believed a significant number of the 71 missing individuals may still be located.

"Smaller excavators can't get up there yet, but the SK-1000 can operate from the ground in Zones A and B and reach up to scoop away the debris layer by layer," Governor Chadchart told reporters. "Hope remains."

However, the rescue teams are facing significant challenges, including tough steel structures within the collapsed building that are proving difficult to move. Cutting torches are being used in conjunction with the excavators to overcome these obstacles.

