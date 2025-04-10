BMA employs “tank and infantry” strategy in collapsed building operation

He noted that some international rescue teams have withdrawn today as they should respond to emergencies in other parts of the world. Some heavy teams are required to redeploy within 48 hours for rescue operations in other countries such as Myanmar, he explained.

However, the Governor of Bangkok added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been collecting data, building databases and improving methodologies, which has enhanced the city's capacity for future incidents.

Now that heavy machinery is being deployed, he expects the process should become smoother. The initial phase was the most difficult, involving the search for missing persons in narrow crevices and rubble, he said, adding that this required a variety of tools and techniques.

While the Japanese team has yet to arrive, he believes their expertise will be more relevant in the medium to long term—for instance, in installing sensors, developing early warning systems and conducting structural inspections.