Kasetsart University, Western Digital, and BOI Celebrate Graduates of Advanced Technology Upskill Development Program for Smart Manufacturing 4.0

The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of the program by 250 engineering professionals, with an additional 30 graduates continuing their studies in the master’s degree level under Kasetsart University’s Graduate School Platform Program (GSPP) demonstrating a concrete pathway for lifelong learning, upskilling, and reskilling aligned with national and industrial priorities.
The event was honored by distinguished guests from the Thailand Board of Investment, Kasetsart University, and Western Digital, together with executives, faculty members, technology partners, media representatives, and program graduates.
In his remarks, Dr. Damrong Sripraram emphasized that the program exemplifies how close collaboration between government policy, industrial needs, and academic expertise can translate into tangible outcomes. Engineers gained practical skills in advanced manufacturing technologies, faculty members modernized curricula based on real industrial challenges, and academic knowledge was successfully integrated into real factory environments—creating impact beyond a single organization and strengthening Thailand’s manufacturing ecosystem as a whole.
Representing the Thailand Board of Investment, Ms. Tanita Sirisup emphasized that the program aligns with the “Creating Future Industries” vision under the Quick Big Win strategy, highlighting the importance of a highly skilled workforce, and praised Western Digital and Kasetsart University for their roles in advancing demand-driven, industry-relevant education.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Philip Bernard highlighted the program as a successful example of tripartite cooperation between industry, government, and academia. He emphasized that the program was designed with a strong focus on relevance—ensuring that skills in automation, data analytics, and AI directly match real industrial needs.
“This program creates a blueprint that can be applied across industries and even beyond Thailand. By building a competitive, world-class workforce with relevant skills, we strengthen both our companies and the Thai economy,” Mr. Bernard noted.”
The initiative is structured in two phases. The first phase focuses on the co-development and delivery of joint courses aimed at upskilling employees, while simultaneously transferring industry knowledge into the academic sector. This approach enables faculty members and educational institutions to integrate up-to-date, industry-relevant content into undergraduate programs, ensuring that future graduates are well prepared to meet the evolving demands of the labor market.
In the second phase, the collaboration will expand to postgraduate education, particularly at the master’s degree level, alongside joint research activities in advanced manufacturing technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, and emerging innovations. Together, these efforts will establish a comprehensive ecosystem for talent development and research, spanning from students and industry professionals to long-term knowledge creation and innovation. Western Digital believes that elevating manufacturing capabilities is a critical driver of growth for both the company and the national economy. Increased productivity and the ability to manufacture more complex products create shared value for businesses, industries, and Thailand’s economy as a whole.
This partnership reflects the strong commitment of Western Digital and Kasetsart University to developing a future-ready workforce with globally competitive skills, capable of responding sustainably to emerging technology trends and the rapid transformation of industries in the Industry 4.0 era.
From the academic perspective, Prof. Dr. Wanchai Yodsudjai, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, explained that the collaboration significantly reduces the gap between university education and industrial practice. Real-world problems from manufacturing plants are now embedded into teaching and research, enabling the Faculty to produce graduates who meet industry demands and to develop innovations that enhance national competitiveness.
Kasetsart University is also advancing its infrastructure and research capacity through the establishment of the Kasetsart University AI and Robotics Center (KUARC). The center will integrate AI, robotics, sustainability, and advanced engineering to support industry-driven research, workforce training, and technology development for the digital economy and Industry 4.0 and beyond.
Assoc.Prof.Dr.Srijidtra Charoenlarpnopparut, Assistant to the President for Academic Affairs and Lifelong Learning, Kasetsart University, stated that the Graduate School Platform Program (GSPP) serves as a key mechanism for creating shared value for both industry and the university.
For Western Digital, linking upskilling and reskilling outcomes to the university’s credit bank enables engineers to flexibly progress from the bachelor’s degree to the master’s level. This approach supports continuous workforce development and enhances the competitiveness of manufacturing operations.
For Kasetsart University, faculty members are able to design curricula that directly respond to real industrial needs and transform real manufacturing challenges into structured research initiatives. Collaboration with experienced engineers facilitates effective skill sharing, enabling the university to continuously adapt, update its knowledge base, and produce highly skilled graduates who meet labor market demands, while jointly establishing a sustainable lifelong learning ecosystem that strengthens Thailand’s industrial sector.
The Advanced Technology Upskill Development Program for Smart Manufacturing 4.0 stands as a powerful example of how Thailand can build a future-ready workforce, enhance industrial competitiveness, and position itself as a regional hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.