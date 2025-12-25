Kasetsart University, Western Digital, and BOI Celebrate Graduates of Advanced Technology Upskill Development Program for Smart Manufacturing 4.0



In the second phase, the collaboration will expand to postgraduate education, particularly at the master’s degree level, alongside joint research activities in advanced manufacturing technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, and emerging innovations. Together, these efforts will establish a comprehensive ecosystem for talent development and research, spanning from students and industry professionals to long-term knowledge creation and innovation. Western Digital believes that elevating manufacturing capabilities is a critical driver of growth for both the company and the national economy. Increased productivity and the ability to manufacture more complex products create shared value for businesses, industries, and Thailand’s economy as a whole.

This partnership reflects the strong commitment of Western Digital and Kasetsart University to developing a future-ready workforce with globally competitive skills, capable of responding sustainably to emerging technology trends and the rapid transformation of industries in the Industry 4.0 era.



Advancing Education, Research, and Innovation

From the academic perspective, Prof. Dr. Wanchai Yodsudjai, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, explained that the collaboration significantly reduces the gap between university education and industrial practice. Real-world problems from manufacturing plants are now embedded into teaching and research, enabling the Faculty to produce graduates who meet industry demands and to develop innovations that enhance national competitiveness.

Kasetsart University is also advancing its infrastructure and research capacity through the establishment of the Kasetsart University AI and Robotics Center (KUARC). The center will integrate AI, robotics, sustainability, and advanced engineering to support industry-driven research, workforce training, and technology development for the digital economy and Industry 4.0 and beyond.



Shared Benefits for Industry and Academia

Assoc.Prof.Dr.Srijidtra Charoenlarpnopparut, Assistant to the President for Academic Affairs and Lifelong Learning, Kasetsart University, stated that the Graduate School Platform Program (GSPP) serves as a key mechanism for creating shared value for both industry and the university.

For Western Digital, linking upskilling and reskilling outcomes to the university’s credit bank enables engineers to flexibly progress from the bachelor’s degree to the master’s level. This approach supports continuous workforce development and enhances the competitiveness of manufacturing operations.

For Kasetsart University, faculty members are able to design curricula that directly respond to real industrial needs and transform real manufacturing challenges into structured research initiatives. Collaboration with experienced engineers facilitates effective skill sharing, enabling the university to continuously adapt, update its knowledge base, and produce highly skilled graduates who meet labor market demands, while jointly establishing a sustainable lifelong learning ecosystem that strengthens Thailand’s industrial sector.

The Advanced Technology Upskill Development Program for Smart Manufacturing 4.0 stands as a powerful example of how Thailand can build a future-ready workforce, enhance industrial competitiveness, and position itself as a regional hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.