Pheu Thai unveils 500 candidates and bold vision to Make Thailand Great

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2025

Pheu Thai Party officially kicked off its election campaign by mobilising a full team of prospective MPs and setting an ambitious target of over 200 seats, promising to overhaul nation’s economy and tackle rising cost of living.

  • The Pheu Thai Party launched its "Make Thailand Great" campaign by officially introducing 500 prospective candidates for the election.
  • The party's vision includes a four-pillar strategy focused on reducing public expenses, boosting existing industries, creating new economic opportunities, and restoring confidence through the rule of law.
  • Key policy pledges include targeting a GDP growth of at least 5%, guaranteeing a 30% profit margin for farmers, and implementing policies to tackle narcotics and online scams.
  • As part of its bold vision, the party's Election Director announced a firm target of securing no fewer than 200 seats in the election.

The Pheu Thai party officially launched its "Pheu Thai Can Do It: Make Thailand Great, Vote Pheu Thai" campaign at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Thursday (December 25).

The event served as a platform to introduce 500 prospective candidates for both constituency and party-list seats.

Key prime ministerial candidates and party figures shared their vision, including Yodchanan Wongsawat, Party Leader Julapun Amornvivat, and Election Director Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

They were joined by prominent leaders such as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Head of the Pheu Thai Family, alongside Phumtham Wechayachai and Secretary-General Prasert Jantararuangtong.

A Vision of Hope and Structural Change

Yodchanan opened by reflecting on his journey since running for office in Chiang Mai a decade ago.

He emphasised that while other parties see the next 45 days as a mere election period, for Pheu Thai, it represents "the people's hope" amidst economic crises, geopolitical shifts, and rapid technological disruption.

The candidate outlined a four-pillar strategy:

  1. Addressing root causes: Reducing expenses and increasing income for the grassroots.
  2. Enhancing existing economic engines: Boosting the efficiency of current industries.
  3. Exploring new dimensions: Utilising economic drivers to create fresh opportunities.
  4. State-led empowerment: Restoring public confidence through the rule of law and tackling persistent issues like narcotics, corruption, and online scammers.

"We are not walking alone," Yodchanan stated. "With the return of the Thai Rak Thai spirit and the synergy between experienced veterans and new blood, we stand on the shoulders of giants to build a country where every child grows up with equal opportunity."

Economic Targets and Social Security

Party Leader Julapun asserted that Pheu Thai is the only party offering genuine structural solutions.

He pledged to overcome political instability and the erosion of the rule of law by focusing on three policy pillars: Economy, Security, and Justice.

  • Economy: Targeting a GDP growth rate of at least 5%.
  • Security: Prioritising military, cyber, and environmental security.
  • Agriculture: Guaranteeing a 30% profit margin for farmers, implementing debt moratoriums, and setting price targets (e.g., Jasmine rice at THB15,000/ton, Rubber at THB70/kg).

Addressing the cost of living, the Leader promised that electricity rates would not exceed THB3.70 per unit.

He also detailed a comprehensive "Seal, Stop, Save" narcotics policy and a plan to hold banks and telecom operators accountable for online scams, including the establishment of a victim compensation fund.

Strategic Readiness and Legal Integrity

Suriya, Election Director, expressed absolute confidence in the party's preparation.

He noted that candidates have been trained in strategic communication and field work to ensure the "Pheu Thai DNA" reaches every voter.

"We aren't waiting for a trend; we are building confidence through results," Suriya remarked.

He also addressed the legal landscape, noting that because the party is a frontrunner, it expects intense scrutiny.

He urged supporters to remain vigilant against electoral fraud and confirmed that the party's legal team is ensuring total transparency.

Closing the event, the Election Director set a firm target: "I am confident that in this election, Pheu Thai will secure no fewer than 200 seats."

