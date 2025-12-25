Pheu Thai unveils 500 candidates and bold vision to Make Thailand Great

The Pheu Thai party officially launched its "Pheu Thai Can Do It: Make Thailand Great, Vote Pheu Thai" campaign at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Thursday (December 25).

The event served as a platform to introduce 500 prospective candidates for both constituency and party-list seats.

Key prime ministerial candidates and party figures shared their vision, including Yodchanan Wongsawat, Party Leader Julapun Amornvivat, and Election Director Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

They were joined by prominent leaders such as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Head of the Pheu Thai Family, alongside Phumtham Wechayachai and Secretary-General Prasert Jantararuangtong.

A Vision of Hope and Structural Change

Yodchanan opened by reflecting on his journey since running for office in Chiang Mai a decade ago.

He emphasised that while other parties see the next 45 days as a mere election period, for Pheu Thai, it represents "the people's hope" amidst economic crises, geopolitical shifts, and rapid technological disruption.

The candidate outlined a four-pillar strategy:

Addressing root causes: Reducing expenses and increasing income for the grassroots. Enhancing existing economic engines: Boosting the efficiency of current industries. Exploring new dimensions: Utilising economic drivers to create fresh opportunities. State-led empowerment: Restoring public confidence through the rule of law and tackling persistent issues like narcotics, corruption, and online scammers.

"We are not walking alone," Yodchanan stated. "With the return of the Thai Rak Thai spirit and the synergy between experienced veterans and new blood, we stand on the shoulders of giants to build a country where every child grows up with equal opportunity."