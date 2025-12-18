Thaksin blesses nephew as Pheu Thai’s prime minister candidate

Pheu Thai Party patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, on Thursday, blessed his nephew, Yodchanan Wongsawat, as the party’s number-one prime minister candidate from behind bars, his daughter said.

Thaksin’s daughter, former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, told reporters after visiting her father at the Klong Prem Central Prison that he asked her to send his moral support to Yodchanan.

Paetongtarn quoted Thaksin as saying that Yodchanan entered politics at nearly the same age Thaksin did, around 46 years old.

Paetongtarn and her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, visited Thaksin at Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday morning. She left the prison at 10:30 am and told reporters that she had informed her father that Pheu Thai had declared Yodchanan as the party’s number-one prime minister candidate.