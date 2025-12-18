Army chief affirms stability and progress at Thai-Cambodian border

The news division of Cambodia’s national television station published an infographic accusing Thai forces of waging a destructive war against Cambodia on Thursday (December 18), causing damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and significant buildings, as well as harming World Heritage sites and historical and cultural landmarks.

In response, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, clarified that these accusations were completely false and distorted.

The Army confirmed that Thailand’s operations were strictly aimed at military targets, with evidence and proof available, which may be presented at the appropriate time.