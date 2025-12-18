Army chief affirms stability and progress at Thai-Cambodian border

The news division of Cambodia’s national television station published an infographic accusing Thai forces of waging a destructive war against Cambodia on Thursday (December 18), causing damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and significant buildings, as well as harming World Heritage sites and historical and cultural landmarks.
In response, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, clarified that these accusations were completely false and distorted.
The Army confirmed that Thailand’s operations were strictly aimed at military targets, with evidence and proof available, which may be presented at the appropriate time.
Regarding the cultural sites and structures mentioned, the Army emphasised that these locations were clearly linked to military operations, both directly and indirectly.
In the case of the damage to heritage sites, Cambodia is responsible because its military activities in those areas endangered Thailand.
This immediately nullified the sites’ protection status.
When addressing the military operations on specific targets, the Army reiterated that these actions were limited to necessary and relevant objectives, and there was no impact on civilians not involved in the conflict.
The goal was to minimise damage, focusing only on the directly involved areas and ensuring compliance with international law and humanitarian principles.
Regarding the current situation, the Army spokesperson stated that operations were proceeding according to plan, with no significant concerns.
Military objectives had largely been achieved, with only a few remaining targets under careful consideration to minimise our losses, in line with the policies and concerns of the Army Commander.
Currently, the primary goal outlined by Gen Phana Khlaeoplotthuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, is to establish the border line along Thailand’s operational line and eliminate Cambodia’s military capabilities that pose a threat to Thailand.
Overall, despite some remaining challenges, the operation has yielded positive results for Thailand.