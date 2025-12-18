Intense fighting continues in 4 provinces; Cambodia targets civilian areas and military positions

On December 18, 2025, the 2nd Army of Thailand provided an update on the border situation with Cambodia, which has been ongoing since December 8. The fighting remains intense, particularly around Prasat Ta Khwai in Surin province and the Phu Mak Kheua area in Si Sa Ket province.

Cambodian forces are continuing their tactical operations, focusing on seizing key areas with heavy use of BM-21 rocket launchers, 100mm grenade launchers, and drones. These attacks have targeted both military and civilian areas, resulting in significant damage. The use of drones for both attacking and pinpointing GPS coordinates of military targets has been reported.

The Thai forces have gained better control over unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and have responded effectively, managing to control several important locations and continuing to expand their control as per the operational plan. Thai troops remain in good spirits, and the overall situation remains stable.