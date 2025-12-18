Intense fighting continues in 4 provinces; Cambodia targets civilian areas and military positions

On December 18, 2025, the 2nd Army of Thailand provided an update on the border situation with Cambodia, which has been ongoing since December 8. The fighting remains intense, particularly around Prasat Ta Khwai in Surin province and the Phu Mak Kheua area in Si Sa Ket province.
Cambodian forces are continuing their tactical operations, focusing on seizing key areas with heavy use of BM-21 rocket launchers, 100mm grenade launchers, and drones. These attacks have targeted both military and civilian areas, resulting in significant damage. The use of drones for both attacking and pinpointing GPS coordinates of military targets has been reported.
The Thai forces have gained better control over unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and have responded effectively, managing to control several important locations and continuing to expand their control as per the operational plan. Thai troops remain in good spirits, and the overall situation remains stable.
Ubon Ratchathani Border: Ongoing clashes at Chong Bok, with reports of Cambodian troops reinforcing the area.
Chong An Ma: Thai forces launched an offensive as planned, securing and reorganizing key positions that Cambodia was unable to counter effectively. Thai forces were able to decisively control the situation.
Si Sa Ket Border: In areas such as Sam Tae, Don Trual, Phu Phi, Satta Som, and Phanom Prasit So, Cambodian artillery shells landed near Thai military bases, prompting a return fire from Thai forces using targeting systems. Numerous enemy drones were detected, and three Thai soldiers were injured by RPG shrapnel in Sam Tae.
Phu Mak Kheua – Huai Tamaria: Both sides continued to clash intermittently with small arms and grenade launchers. This area has become a hotspot for drone warfare, with intense use of long-range weapons.
Phu Mak Kheua – Chong Doen Ao – Phlan Yao – Phlan Hin Paet Kon: Cambodian forces used drones to drop bombs in the Chong Doen Ao area. Thai forces were not injured, but heavy fighting continued as Cambodia tried to regain ground. Thai forces detected one UAV and four drones in the Phu Mak Kheua area, and continued artillery shelling from Cambodia was reported near Phu Mak Kheua’s ascent.
On the Surin Province Border, in the areas of Chong Jom, Chong Pree, and Chong Rayi, Cambodia launched multiple BM-21 rockets at Thailand in intervals. Thai forces responded with an offensive to capture and clear strategic positions in Klaeng Muang (the right flank of Chong Jom) and successfully hoisted the Thai flag along the defensive trench. Thai forces took control and restored security.
In Khana, Thai forces have secured the area and positioned troops along the entire perimeter.
In the Prasat Ta Khwai area, Cambodia continued to fire mortars, artillery, and BM-21 rockets intermittently. They also sent reinforcements. Thai forces are maintaining their strategy, but no major progress has been made. Two Thai soldiers were reported killed in the Ta Khwai area. Despite heavy fighting, Thai forces have managed to hold onto key positions.
In the Chong Krang area, Cambodian tanks were spotted firing at Thai positions.
At Prasat Ta Meuan Thom, Thai forces maintained control over the area. Cambodian artillery, including BM-21 rockets, continued to target Thai positions. Multiple UAVs were detected, and Cambodian reinforcements were seen entering the area. Cambodian tanks were also spotted near Thai defensive lines. The situation escalated by the evening, with Thai casualties reported and rising tensions indicating a potential increase in hostilities.
In the Chong Sai Takhu area on the Buri Ram Border, Thai forces used artillery and tanks to attack buildings used by Cambodian military forces, drone launch sites, and scammer networks. Significant damage was reported to the buildings and surrounding areas.
Civilian Impact: One affected civilian area was in Karb Cheung, Surin Province, where two BM-21 shells landed in residential areas. Shrapnel from the explosions damaged rooftops in Sakol Phatthana village, while damage to cassava fields was reported in Ban Mai Dong Yen. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although property damage occurred.