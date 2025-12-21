Suan Dusit Poll reveals top five politicians the public backs for PM

Dr Pornpan Buathong, Director of Suan Dusit Poll, said the People’s Party still leads both in party preference and in individual popularity. She noted that Pheu Thai’s overhaul may not yet be clearly reflected in the numbers, but “rebranding” through fresher faces has helped the party win back support.

As for Bhumjaithai, she said its support appears to be trending down, though the gap remains small and a turnaround is still possible.

She added that the contest ahead will hinge on timing and momentum: one side has confidence as its base, another has “freshness” as a tailwind, and another holds resource advantages—leaving every party racing to position itself before election day.

Meanwhile, Anchalee Ratana, a lecturer at Suan Dusit University’s School of Law and Politics, said Thai voters’ thinking ahead of February 8, 2026 appears shaped by a tension between wanting structural change and seeking economic stability and tangible safety for life and property.

She linked this to the economic, social and political shifts seen in 2025, including crises such as tensions with neighbouring countries and natural disasters.

When it comes to choosing a party, she said voters place weight on democratic ideals and new solutions for the country. For constituency races, however, decisions still lean heavily on personal trust and reliance on individual candidates—particularly those seen as dependable in crises or consistently present in their communities.

For the country’s leader, she said the public continues to look for a blend of digital-era awareness and strong capability in tackling bread-and-butter issues, especially household debt, in a comprehensive way.