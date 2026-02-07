Bitkub to Terminate Web-Based Withdrawals Following 250,000 THB ‘Phishing’ Theft

Thailand’s largest crypto exchange moves to disable website withdrawals from 10 February after a user lost $7,400 to suspected desktop malware.

In a decisive move to curb rising cybercrime, Bitkub Online has announced it will permanently disable coin withdrawal services via its website (www.bitkub.com) for all Thai customers.

The suspension, effective from 10 February 2026, marks a significant shift in the platform’s security strategy as it pushes users toward more secure mobile app environments.

The policy change follows a high-profile incident reported within the Bitcoin Thai Community on 4 February. A retail investor claimed their digital wallet had been "hacked," resulting in the loss of 250,000 baht (approximately $7,400).

The victim’s plea for fellow investors to adopt Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and cold storage solutions quickly went viral, prompting an immediate response from the exchange.

Desktop Vulnerabilities Targeted

Technical analysts within the crypto community suggest the theft was not a breach of Bitkub’s central servers, but rather a targeted phishing attack on the user’s personal computer.

Scammers have reportedly been circulating links to fraudulent "Bitkub Desktop" software or "free coin" giveaways.

Once a user downloads these malicious programmes, attackers gain remote access to their email accounts and private credentials.

Industry experts have long warned that transacting via traditional web browsers on a PC carries a higher risk of "Session Hijacking" compared to the encrypted environments of dedicated mobile applications.

