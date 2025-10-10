Thai Digital Asset Market Tops THB1 Trillion Mark Despite Slowing Trade

Thailand's digital asset market continued its expansion through September 2025, with the total valuation pushing past the symbolic one trillion baht threshold, according to the latest report from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC's "Monthly Digital Asset Market Report" revealed that the market’s total value hit 1.045 trillion baht, representing a 3.99% rise compared to the previous month.

This growth came despite a softening in trading activity, with the average daily trading value dipping 16.63% to 2.50 billion baht.

The investor base saw a slight contraction, with the number of active accounts falling 5.37% month-on-month to 218,000, out of a total of 2.92 million registered accounts.

Retail Dominance Continues

The report highlighted the market's reliance on private capital, with domestic and foreign retail investors collectively accounting for over 83% of all trading value.

Foreign retail investors led with 42%, narrowly outpacing domestic retail at 41%. Institutional participation remains marginal, with domestic and foreign entities accounting for just 14% and 2% respectively, confirming that the Thai digital asset landscape is fundamentally driven by individual investors.

Globally, the sector reflected a similar trend of cautious recovery. The worldwide digital asset market capitalization rose by 3.44% to $4.17 trillion USD, even as the average daily global trading value fell 12.61% to $30.51 billion USD.