Thailand’s digital asset market hits THB 100 billion in August

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday reported on the global digital asset market for August 2025, revealing that the market capitalisation (Market Cap) reached US$4.03 trillion, a slight increase of 0.05% from the previous month. The average daily trading volume was US$34.91 billion, up by 7.15% compared to July.
Regarding market dominance, Bitcoin remains the top digital asset, holding 53.46% of the market share, followed by Ethereum at 13.14%. Other cryptocurrencies combined make up 4.17%.
In August 2025, the prices of key digital assets saw notable growth. Bitcoin was valued at THB 3,498,640 (+7.72% YoY), Ethereum at THB 118,490 (+17.21%), and XRP at THB 89.75 (+16.48% YoY). Other digital assets, especially BNB, also showed strong growth, increasing by 9.48%.
For Thailand’s digital asset market, the total market value reached THB 100 billion, a 0.78% increase from the previous month. The average daily trading volume was THB 2.99 billion, up 2.05% from July’s THB 2.93 billion. The number of active accounts rose to 230,000, an increase of 8.44% from July’s 213,000 accounts.
In August 2025, individual investors in Thailand continued to dominate the market, comprising 42% of the total investor base, followed by foreign legal entities at 25%, domestic legal entities at 18%, and foreign individual investors at 15%.
The July data also highlighted the growing number of licensed digital asset businesses in Thailand, with 9 digital asset exchanges, 14 brokers, 4 dealers, 2 fund managers, 2 investment advisory firms, and 2 custodian wallet providers.
This growth reflects the expansion of the digital asset market in Thailand, as well as the increasing number of related businesses, which strengthens investor confidence and enhances the future stability of the Thai digital investment market.