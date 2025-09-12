Thailand’s digital asset market hits THB 100 billion in August

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday reported on the global digital asset market for August 2025, revealing that the market capitalisation (Market Cap) reached US$4.03 trillion, a slight increase of 0.05% from the previous month. The average daily trading volume was US$34.91 billion, up by 7.15% compared to July.

Regarding market dominance, Bitcoin remains the top digital asset, holding 53.46% of the market share, followed by Ethereum at 13.14%. Other cryptocurrencies combined make up 4.17%.

In August 2025, the prices of key digital assets saw notable growth. Bitcoin was valued at THB 3,498,640 (+7.72% YoY), Ethereum at THB 118,490 (+17.21%), and XRP at THB 89.75 (+16.48% YoY). Other digital assets, especially BNB, also showed strong growth, increasing by 9.48%.