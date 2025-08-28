Julapun signs regulation to exempt crypto trading tax for five years

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat announced on Thursday that he has signed a ministerial regulation exempting income tax on capital gains from the trading of digital assets for five years.

Julapun explained that the regulation was drafted following a Cabinet resolution on June 17, which decided to exempt capital gains from cryptocurrency trading from income tax filing requirements.

Regulation Scrutinised and Ready to Take Effect

The Office of the Council of State has reviewed the regulation, and once it is published in the Royal Gazette, it will come into effect.