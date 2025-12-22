Thai EV Production Skyrockets by 1,974% as Offset Deadlines Loom

Manufacturers ramp up local assembly to meet EV3.0 requirements, offsetting imports from previous years as total domestic sales climb by 5.28 per cent.

Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector recorded a staggering 1,974.14 per cent year-on-year increase in production this November, driven by the urgent need for carmakers to meet government-mandated local production quotas.

According to Surapong Paisitpatanapong, spokesperson for the Automotive Industry Group at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), total vehicle production for November 2025 reached 130,222 units.

While this figure represents a marginal 4.03 per cent dip from October, it marks an 11.06 per cent increase over the same month last year.

The "EV3.0" Factor The unprecedented surge in EV assembly is directly linked to the government’s "EV3.0" incentive programme. Under this scheme, manufacturers who imported fully built EVs tax-free in 2022 and 2023 are required to compensate by producing 1.5 vehicles locally for every one imported.