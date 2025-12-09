Cabinet Approves EV Policy Shift to Halt Price Wars and Prevent Oversupply

Adjustments to EV3 and EV3.5 measures boost production flexibility, incentivise local battery component use, and reinforce Thailand’s global EV manufacturing ambitions.

The Cabinet today approved key adjustments to Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) incentive schemes, known as EV3 and EV3.5, following a resolution from the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee on 25th November 2025.

Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana announced the decision, stating the changes are designed to enhance flexibility, align the policy with global market competition, and crucially, mitigate risks associated with domestic oversupply and price wars.

The overall aim remains the systematic and sustainable push towards making Thailand a significant global production base for EVs and components, targeting Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) by 2030.