EV board approves adjustments to EV3–EV3.5 measures to boost Thailand as regional hub

Continuous growth in EV registrations

The latest figures show a 59% growth in electric vehicle registrations in the first nine months of 2025, totaling 87,112 battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Registrations under the EV3 and EV3.5 schemes reached 238,183 vehicles, with 32 companies participating in EV3 and 11 in EV3.5.

As of October 2025, investments in the EV industry totalled 140 billion baht, covering BEV production, battery manufacturing, key components, and charging stations.

This includes 21 BEV projects worth 40.44 billion baht, 54 battery production projects worth 79.47 billion baht, 45 key component projects worth 10 billion baht, and 32 charging and battery-swapping stations worth 6.06 billion baht.

Narit confirmed that both Thailand's and the global EV industry's growth trajectory supports the country's ambition to become a regional EV manufacturing hub.

The updated measures will help stabilise the domestic market, provide flexibility for operators, and create new opportunities in the global automotive supply chain, especially for Thai parts manufacturers, he concluded.