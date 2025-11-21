Thailand’s 2026 economy shaped by 45 key trends, led by digital, electronics, EVs and smart farming

Thailand’s economy remains fragile going into 2026, but key industries—digital, electronics, electric vehicles, energy, agriculture and wellness—are expected to anchor new growth. A comprehensive review by Thansettakij and insights from government agencies reveal 45 trends in investment, exports, agriculture, consumer behaviour, marketing and tourism that are set to shape the country’s economic trajectory next year.
GDP expanded just 2.4% in the first three quarters of 2025, with full-year growth forecast at around 2%. For 2026, the IMF and the Bank of Thailand project growth of only 1.6%, citing structural weaknesses, geopolitical risks, US trade policy uncertainty and high household debt.
Despite this backdrop, several sectors are poised to drive forward momentum.
Together, these accounted for 730 projects valued at 867.831 billion baht, and are expected to form the “three pillars of the new economy”.
Another 868 projects worth 199.166 billion baht were submitted across five secondary industries: renewable energy, agriculture and food, petrochemicals and chemicals, medical services and tourism. In total, the seven industries attracted 1,577 projects worth more than 1.06 trillion baht.
The BOI expects continued expansion in smart electronics and electrical appliances in 2026, fuelled by the global tech trade conflict that is pushing companies to relocate production to Southeast Asia. Thailand is receiving strong interest in:
Investment in digital infrastructure—including cloud, software, digital platforms and content—remains strong.
However, the BOI warns that new data-centre investments depend heavily on electricity reliability, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
While the overall car market is soft, segments such as HEVs and BEVs continue to grow, supporting ongoing investment in EV production and components.
Meanwhile, renewable-energy investments are being propelled by corporate decarbonisation needs.
Upcoming mechanisms such as UGT and Direct PPA, expected by the end of 2025, are set to stimulate clean-energy demand across industry.
Agriculture and food exports will benefit from rising global food-security concerns despite external challenges and a high 2025 base. These sectors are expected to be major economic engines in 2026.
These tools will reduce costs and labour need—though adoption must consider crop suitability and farmers’ financial capacity.
Global agri-tech market booming
The department’s 2026–2027 strategy includes:
According to Dr. Buranin Rattanasombat, President of the Marketing Association of Thailand (MAT), the world is entering an era of “intelligent but fragile markets.”
The 10 dominant trends for 2026 are:
Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, said investment in wellness will accelerate in 2026, fuelled by:
Six wellness megatrends for 2026:
According to Paisarn Aowsathapornof ThaiBev, Thai consumers in 2026 will prioritise:
A joint report by Trip.com Group and Google, titled Why Travel?, highlights five trends reshaping tourism worldwide:
These trends reflect a shift towards meaningful, culturally connected and tech-enabled travel.