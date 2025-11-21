Thailand’s 2026 economy shaped by 45 key trends, led by digital, electronics, EVs and smart farming

Thailand’s economy remains fragile going into 2026, but key industries—digital, electronics, electric vehicles, energy, agriculture and wellness—are expected to anchor new growth. A comprehensive review by Thansettakij and insights from government agencies reveal 45 trends in investment, exports, agriculture, consumer behaviour, marketing and tourism that are set to shape the country’s economic trajectory next year.

GDP expanded just 2.4% in the first three quarters of 2025, with full-year growth forecast at around 2%. For 2026, the IMF and the Bank of Thailand project growth of only 1.6%, citing structural weaknesses, geopolitical risks, US trade policy uncertainty and high household debt.



Despite this backdrop, several sectors are poised to drive forward momentum.



Investment: digital, electronics and automotive lead Thailand’s new economic pillars

According to Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), the first nine months of 2025 saw exceptionally strong investment applications in three core industries:

Digital

Electronics and electrical appliances

Automotive and auto parts

Together, these accounted for 730 projects valued at 867.831 billion baht, and are expected to form the “three pillars of the new economy”.

Another 868 projects worth 199.166 billion baht were submitted across five secondary industries: renewable energy, agriculture and food, petrochemicals and chemicals, medical services and tourism. In total, the seven industries attracted 1,577 projects worth more than 1.06 trillion baht.