Thai Beauty Sector Anticipates Major Shift to Metabolic Wellness Trend

The $5.7BN Thai beauty market is set for a disruption as consumers prioritise health and longevity. Experts forecast a surge in 'Metabolic Beauty,' focusing on cellular-level health and Biohacking.

The self-care industry is on the cusp of another transformation, with industry leaders predicting that "Metabolic Beauty" will be the dominant trend of the coming year.

This movement signals a consumer shift away from purely external fixes towards internal health, longevity, and body composition management at a cellular level.

Speaking at the "T-Beauty: Is Thai Beauty Ready to Fight in the Global Market?" event, Sunai Wachirawarakarn, president of the Thai Spa Association, highlighted the sector's robust health.

The Thai beauty market (T-Beauty) expanded by an average of 9–10% annually in 2024, significantly outpacing the national economic growth forecast of less than 3%.

The market was valued at $5.76 billion USD in 2023 and is projected to reach $7.4 billion USD by 2027.

Sunai stressed that T-Beauty acts as a crucial Thai soft power asset.

If integrated with cultural elements, it can be a core economic driver, underpinned by Thailand's strong manufacturing base as an OEM/ODM hub in the Asia-Pacific region, boasting over 760 quality factories.