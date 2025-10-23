Thai Beauty Sector Anticipates Major Shift to Metabolic Wellness Trend

The $5.7BN Thai beauty market is set for a disruption as consumers prioritise health and longevity. Experts forecast a surge in 'Metabolic Beauty,' focusing on cellular-level health and Biohacking.
The self-care industry is on the cusp of another transformation, with industry leaders predicting that "Metabolic Beauty" will be the dominant trend of the coming year.
This movement signals a consumer shift away from purely external fixes towards internal health, longevity, and body composition management at a cellular level.
Speaking at the "T-Beauty: Is Thai Beauty Ready to Fight in the Global Market?" event, Sunai Wachirawarakarn, president of the Thai Spa Association, highlighted the sector's robust health.
The Thai beauty market (T-Beauty) expanded by an average of 9–10% annually in 2024, significantly outpacing the national economic growth forecast of less than 3%.
The market was valued at $5.76 billion USD in 2023 and is projected to reach $7.4 billion USD by 2027.
Sunai stressed that T-Beauty acts as a crucial Thai soft power asset.
If integrated with cultural elements, it can be a core economic driver, underpinned by Thailand's strong manufacturing base as an OEM/ODM hub in the Asia-Pacific region, boasting over 760 quality factories.
The Rise of Internal Wellness
The new era of beauty, according to the Thai Spa Association, is inseparable from wellness. Consumers are demanding beauty that is rooted in internal health and supports long-term well-being and longevity.
Two key consumer movements are driving this change:
Metabolic Beauty: Expected to take off next year, this trend directly links beauty to the body’s metabolism. It focuses on managing body composition and shape by integrating technology and biomarkers (such as hair or skin analysis) to offer hyper-personalised treatments.
Biohacking and Personalisation: The search for customised solutions is merging with biohacking, where consumers actively seek to manage their biological processes to optimise health and appearance.
Consumer Psychology and Spending Habits
The market is also being shaped by emotional and intellectual factors:
Sensorial Synergy: An estimated 67% of Thais believe their emotions influence their beauty. Consequently, modern beauty care must address the user's overall satisfaction and 'Feel Good' factor.
Knowledge-Driven Buying: Today’s consumers are knowledgeable, with 86% doubting that expensive products are always superior. They actively research ingredients to determine efficacy.
Spending Priorities: The vast majority of consumer spending (93%) remains focused on core products like skincare, body care, and hair care, followed by supplements (vitamins, collagen), and finally, professional treatments or services.
Generational demand is also shifting: Gen Z shows the greatest interest in sustainability, clean labels, and brain/eye health, while Gen X remains predominantly focused on anti-ageing treatments.