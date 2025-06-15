Thailand declares readiness to lead ASEAN traditional medicine sector

SUNDAY, JUNE 15, 2025

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) has declared Thailand’s readiness to take the lead in ASEAN traditional medicine, during the ASEAN Health Cluster 3 meeting held in Brunei.

Somruek Chungsaman, DTAM’s director-general, said the Thai delegation, led by Surakameth Mahasirimongkol, director of the Technical and Planning Division, attended the event held from June 3 to 5 at the Radisson Hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

The visit aimed to showcase Thailand’s progress in traditional medicine initiatives under the ASEAN Work Plan 2021–2025 and to help shape regional health cooperation strategies beyond 2025.

During the forum, the Thai delegation highlighted Thailand’s key role in advancing traditional medicine within ASEAN’s healthcare systems and reaffirmed its readiness to lead in this domain, said Somruek.

Thailand declares readiness to lead ASEAN traditional medicine sector

Surakameth outlined three flagship initiatives presented by Thailand:

  • ASEAN traditional medicine policy and practice guideline – This comprehensive document is currently being developed through systematic data collection from ASEAN member states. It will cover policy frameworks, treatment standards, legal regulations, and service delivery guidelines, aiming to be finalised by 2025. The guideline is expected to serve as a model for strengthening regional traditional healthcare systems.
  • ASEAN Conference on Traditional and Complementary Medicine – Thailand will host this major regional conference from July 2 to 3 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The event will serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing, research exchange, and best practices in using traditional and complementary medicine to treat non-communicable diseases (NCDs), while also promoting integration into national health systems.
  • ASEAN traditional medicine standard equivalence project – Slated for 2026–2027, this new initiative aims to harmonise treatment standards and promote expert collaboration across the region. The project will encourage the exchange of best practices and shared expertise among ASEAN member states.

Thailand declares readiness to lead ASEAN traditional medicine sector

“These three projects reflect Thailand’s strong leadership in driving traditional medicine in the ASEAN region. They not only enhance healthcare standards but also align with the goals of ‘Health for All’ and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint,” Surakameth said.

“Thailand is moving forward confidently as the regional hub for traditional and alternative medicine by exporting home-grown knowledge and innovations rooted in local wisdom. Our aim is to ensure long-term wellbeing for the people of ASEAN,” he added.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy