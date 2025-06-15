Thailand declares readiness to lead ASEAN traditional medicine sector

Somruek Chungsaman, DTAM’s director-general, said the Thai delegation, led by Surakameth Mahasirimongkol, director of the Technical and Planning Division, attended the event held from June 3 to 5 at the Radisson Hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

The visit aimed to showcase Thailand’s progress in traditional medicine initiatives under the ASEAN Work Plan 2021–2025 and to help shape regional health cooperation strategies beyond 2025.

During the forum, the Thai delegation highlighted Thailand’s key role in advancing traditional medicine within ASEAN’s healthcare systems and reaffirmed its readiness to lead in this domain, said Somruek.