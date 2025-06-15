Thailand declares readiness to lead ASEAN traditional medicine sector

Somruek Chungsaman, DTAM’s director-general, said the Thai delegation, led by Surakameth Mahasirimongkol, director of the Technical and Planning Division, attended the event held from June 3 to 5 at the Radisson Hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.
The visit aimed to showcase Thailand’s progress in traditional medicine initiatives under the ASEAN Work Plan 2021–2025 and to help shape regional health cooperation strategies beyond 2025.
During the forum, the Thai delegation highlighted Thailand’s key role in advancing traditional medicine within ASEAN’s healthcare systems and reaffirmed its readiness to lead in this domain, said Somruek.
Surakameth outlined three flagship initiatives presented by Thailand:
“These three projects reflect Thailand’s strong leadership in driving traditional medicine in the ASEAN region. They not only enhance healthcare standards but also align with the goals of ‘Health for All’ and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint,” Surakameth said.
“Thailand is moving forward confidently as the regional hub for traditional and alternative medicine by exporting home-grown knowledge and innovations rooted in local wisdom. Our aim is to ensure long-term wellbeing for the people of ASEAN,” he added.