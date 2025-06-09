Central herbal raw materials market opens to promote Thai herbs

He explained that, over the past four years, the Public Health and Agriculture Ministries, in collaboration with Thai Agro Exchange—the operator of TalaadThai Market—have jointly implemented a safe fresh herbs and spices market project.

As a result, more than 210,000 tonnes of fresh herbs and spices, worth over 2.3 billion baht, enter the Thai market annually.

“The opening of this central market will facilitate access to high-quality, standardised materials while strengthening the herbal supply chain from upstream to downstream production,” he said.

“It will also connect farmers, traditional medicine practitioners, entrepreneurs, food processors, and researchers to foster innovation and elevate Thai herbs to international standards.”

Somsak expects the annual market value to surpass 6 billion baht.