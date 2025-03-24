Researchers find rosemary compounds that may restore memory, treat Alzheimer's

Mice treated with the new drug showed improved learning and memory skills, along with an increase in synapse numbers. Synapses are the points where nerve cells communicate, and the loss of synapses is closely linked to cognitive decline.

Additionally, the mice treated with diAcCA showed reduced accumulation of harmful amyloid and tau proteins, which are key characteristics of Alzheimer's disease in humans.

Professor Stuart Lipton, one of the study's authors, said, "By combating inflammation and oxidative stress with diAcCA, we were able to actually increase the number of synapses in the brain. We also reduced the amount of misfolded or aggregated proteins, such as tau with phosphate and amyloid-beta, which are believed to cause Alzheimer's disease."