Natural remedies to revive your skin after Songkran festival

Aloe vera

Benefits: Helps to nourish and moisturise the skin. It soothes burns and scalds, reduces inflammation, and relieves sunburn.

How to use: It can be used in gel form or by extracting the clear gel from the aloe vera leaf. Peel the leaf and thoroughly rinse off the yellow sap. Apply to the face and leave on for about 10-15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.

Honey

Benefits: Helps to moisturise the skin and contains antibacterial properties that may help reduce acne.

How to use: Apply to the face and leave on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.

Turmeric

Benefits: Relieves rashes, treats athlete’s foot, reduces skin allergies, and nourishes the skin.

How to use: Grind turmeric into a fine powder (one tablespoon). Mix with a small amount of clean water until it forms a thick paste. Apply to the face and leave on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.

Cucumber

Benefits: Moisturises the skin, helps reduce roughness and soothes inflammation.

How to use: Mash the cucumber or slice it into thin rounds and mix with one tablespoon of honey. Apply to the face and leave on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.

Indian pennywort

Benefits: Relieve rashes and itching, reduce skin inflammation and promote skin healing.

How to use: It can be used in cream form or in skincare products.