Natural remedies to revive your skin after Songkran festival

This recommendation comes as many people experience skin issues following outdoor water splashing during Songkran — particularly dull facial skin, dark spots, sunburn, dryness and rashes.
Benefits: Helps to nourish and moisturise the skin. It soothes burns and scalds, reduces inflammation, and relieves sunburn.
How to use: It can be used in gel form or by extracting the clear gel from the aloe vera leaf. Peel the leaf and thoroughly rinse off the yellow sap. Apply to the face and leave on for about 10-15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.
Benefits: Helps to moisturise the skin and contains antibacterial properties that may help reduce acne.
How to use: Apply to the face and leave on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.
Benefits: Relieves rashes, treats athlete’s foot, reduces skin allergies, and nourishes the skin.
How to use: Grind turmeric into a fine powder (one tablespoon). Mix with a small amount of clean water until it forms a thick paste. Apply to the face and leave on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.
Benefits: Moisturises the skin, helps reduce roughness and soothes inflammation.
How to use: Mash the cucumber or slice it into thin rounds and mix with one tablespoon of honey. Apply to the face and leave on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week.
Benefits: Relieve rashes and itching, reduce skin inflammation and promote skin healing.
How to use: It can be used in cream form or in skincare products.
Apart from using herbs, the department director Rutchanee Chantraket advised people to get adequate rest, drink clean water, exercise regularly and maintain a balanced diet.
She recommended focusing on foods that contain herbs and have bitter, bland, or cooling properties — such as ivy gourd, Indian pennywort, watermelon and coconut — to help reduce internal heat, relieve thirst, ease skin inflammation and provide hydration.
She also cautioned against prolonged exposure to sunlight, as it can be harmful to the skin.