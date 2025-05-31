Thailand and Southeast Asian countries urge WHO to support evidence-based traditional medicine

Dr Somruk Jeungsaman, department’s director-general, announced on Friday that during the 78th World Health Assembly, Thailand, representing the Southeast Asia Region (SEAR), issued a "Joint Regional Position Statement" on the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034.

The four key requests made to the WHO include:

1. Strengthening Traditional Medicine Based on Evidence

Pushing the WHO to support the development of scientific evidence, especially through regional research networks and real-world data, while respecting the context of unrecorded knowledge. There is also a call to elevate the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India as a hub for international research and innovation cooperation.

2. Ethical Innovation and Digital Health

Advocating for the use of digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in traditional medicine applications, but with strong ethical foundations that respect cultures and promote—not replace—traditional knowledge. There is also a call for adequate data protection and equitable access to digital health resources.

3. Protection of Traditional Medical Knowledge

Urging the WHO to implement stronger protections for traditional medical knowledge, particularly through creating fair benefit-sharing mechanisms and supporting indigenous communities' rights in managing biodiversity sustainably. This issue is particularly crucial in an era of rapid trade and digital transformation.

4. Establishing Strong Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanisms

Supporting the review of the strategy by 2030 and urging the WHO to establish clear, measurable indicators to track progress efficiently.