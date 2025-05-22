China to boost WHO funding by US$500 million amid budget cuts

Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council, Liu Guozhong, made the announcement in a speech at the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
"The world is now facing the impacts of unilateralism and power politics bringing major challenges to global health security... Multilateralism is a sure pass to addressing difficulties," Liu told delegates.
This move follows the UN agency’s efforts to secure additional funding to offset the anticipated loss of its largest donor, the United States.
The WHO has already reduced its 2026–2027 budget by 21% to $4.2 billion (137.95 billion baht) due to financial difficulties, primarily caused by the Trump administration’s decision.
The new budget, set to be decided by the assembly on Tuesday, will increase member states’ mandatory contributions by 20% over the next two years, making China the new largest state donor.
It was not immediately clear whether China’s $500 million donation already included this increase.