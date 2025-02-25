Thai herbal medicine promoted as alternative to Western treatments

Thailand's Public Health Ministry is championing the use of traditional herbal medicines to reduce reliance on costly imported pharmaceuticals.

A key goal is to generate 3 billion baht in revenue from herbal medicine sales by 2026.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin launched the "When Sick, Think of Thai Medicine Before Seeing a Doctor" policy at a workshop for medical personnel on Monday.

The event, held in Bangkok, was attended by senior health officials, including deputy permanent secretaries Dr Puwadet Surakhot and Montien Kanasawadse, and Dr Somruek Chungsaman, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

Somsak highlighted the current imbalance, saying that of the 70.543 billion baht spent on medicines in the public health system, only 1.56 billion baht is allocated to herbal remedies.

Within the National Health Security system, this figure drops to just 408 million baht, despite evidence suggesting the comparable effectiveness of many herbal treatments.

The ministry aims to significantly increase herbal medicine use within the National Health Security system, targeting at least 1.5 billion baht by the end of 2025 and 3 billion baht by 2026.

From March 1, 32 herbal medicines will be available under a new fee schedule system, a collaboration between the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

This will streamline reimbursements for herbal treatments and increase their pricing, encouraging wider adoption. The initiative aims to provide patients with more choice, reduce drug imports, promote Thai traditional knowledge and boost the national economy.