Thailand targets halal market with massage and herbal products

Thailand is aiming to capitalise on the rapidly expanding global halal market, estimated at more than 77 trillion baht, by promoting its traditional massage and herbal products.

The Ministry of Public Health is driving the initiative, focusing on achieving halal certification for these offerings to appeal to the world's 1.9 billion Muslim consumers.

The move aligns with the government's strategy to develop Thailand as a medical and wellness hub, boosting health tourism and promoting traditional Thai medicine. Key to this strategy is ensuring that Thai massage and herbal products meet the stringent halal standards expected by Muslim consumers.

