Thailand targets halal market with massage and herbal products

Thailand is aiming to capitalise on the rapidly expanding global halal market, estimated at more than 77 trillion baht, by promoting its traditional massage and herbal products.
The Ministry of Public Health is driving the initiative, focusing on achieving halal certification for these offerings to appeal to the world's 1.9 billion Muslim consumers.
The move aligns with the government's strategy to develop Thailand as a medical and wellness hub, boosting health tourism and promoting traditional Thai medicine. Key to this strategy is ensuring that Thai massage and herbal products meet the stringent halal standards expected by Muslim consumers.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is providing training to massage practitioners and herbal-product makers to prepare them for the Saudi Arabian market. This includes guidance on meeting halal requirements and adapting products accordingly. The department also plans to showcase these offerings at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
"We're working to ensure that Thai massage and herbal products are ready to compete in the Saudi Arabian market. Halal certification is crucial for accessing this market, and we're supporting our entrepreneurs to achieve this," said Somruek Chungsaman, director general of the department.
The initiative is expected to boost Thailand's image, increase the value of its herbal products, and facilitate their distribution throughout the Middle East. It also aims to build greater consumer confidence in these products and generate significant economic benefits for Thailand.
The global halal market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating it will reach 105 trillion baht by 2027. Halal certification is a primary consideration for Muslim consumers, making it essential for Thai businesses seeking to penetrate this lucrative market.
The department has already supported more than 2,000 herbal-product businesses, generating substantial market value. Hundreds of these products are ready for halal certification, marking a significant step towards expanding their reach into the Middle East and beyond. This initiative is expected to enhance the reputation and market share of Thai herbal products globally.