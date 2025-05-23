DTAM approves limits on cannabis flower sales to prescriptions

The department director-general, Somruek Chungsaman, said on Thursday that the amendment of Public Health Ministry’s notification on controlled herbal substances, specifically cannabis, covers three key areas:
Regulated sales of cannabis flowers: the sale of cannabis flowers, classified as a controlled herbal substance, will be restricted to individuals with a valid prescription from certified professionals, including medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, Thai traditional medicine practitioners, and folk medicine healers.
A single prescription may allow for up to 30 grams of cannabis flowers for a 30-day period. This timeframe will serve as a legal reference to distinguish between medical use and non-medical or recreational possession. The revised notification will include specific indications for cannabis use and allowable quantities per prescription.
Data from the department indicates that the average dosage for medical treatment is approximately 1 gram per day or 30 grams per month.
Renewal of licences for cannabis flower sales and export: the DTAM director-general will now have the authority to deny licence renewals for individuals or businesses with a record of licence suspension. These licences are required to be renewed every three years.
Common violations have included sales to minors and failure to maintain proper sales records. To date, over 17,000 licences have been issued—mainly to retail outlets—as well as for cannabis export operations.
Standards for cannabis cultivation and export: cannabis cultivated for commercial sale or export must now comply with the GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) standards established by DTAM. These standards are based on the EU’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines, due to the inhalation method of cannabis flower consumption.
The cultivation process must ensure high safety standards, including soil and water management, to minimise contamination from heavy metals. Currently, 47 cultivation sites—mostly privately operated—have been certified under GACP standards, primarily serving the export market.
DTAM is encouraging more growers to register and apply for GACP certification. Applicants must submit flower samples for laboratory testing. The certification process typically takes around one month if all requirements are met.
“The revised draft notification on cannabis as a controlled herb will soon be released for public consultation and feedback over a 15-day period,” Somruek said.
“Following that, the results will be compiled and reviewed by the committee for the protection and promotion of Thai traditional medicine. The process is expected to conclude by the end of June 2025.”