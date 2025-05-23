DTAM approves limits on cannabis flower sales to prescriptions

The department director-general, Somruek Chungsaman, said on Thursday that the amendment of Public Health Ministry’s notification on controlled herbal substances, specifically cannabis, covers three key areas:

Regulated sales of cannabis flowers: the sale of cannabis flowers, classified as a controlled herbal substance, will be restricted to individuals with a valid prescription from certified professionals, including medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, Thai traditional medicine practitioners, and folk medicine healers.

A single prescription may allow for up to 30 grams of cannabis flowers for a 30-day period. This timeframe will serve as a legal reference to distinguish between medical use and non-medical or recreational possession. The revised notification will include specific indications for cannabis use and allowable quantities per prescription.

Data from the department indicates that the average dosage for medical treatment is approximately 1 gram per day or 30 grams per month.