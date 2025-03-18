Man caught smuggling 4kg of cannabis from Thailand to Vietnam

HA NOI — A passenger flying from Thailand to Vietnam via Da Nang International Airport was found carrying 3.745 kg of suspected cannabis in their luggage.
According to information from the Customs Department, at 10:30 am on March 15, during an inspection for an inbound flight from Thailand to Vietnam, a multidisciplinary task force discovered a Vietnamese national passenger carrying both checked and hand luggage showing suspicious signs.
By simultaneously conducting professional procedures, including scanning luggage with X-ray machines, and using drug detection devices, and sniffer dogs, the task force discovered a substance suspected to be cannabis, weighing 3.745 kg (including packaging), with its value yet to be determined.
The case has been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and handling by regulations.
Marijuana is illegal in Vietnam, with possession, sale, transportation, and cultivation all constituting criminal offences, while Thailand has decriminalised cannabis since 2022.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network