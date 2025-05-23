Thailand to require medical certificates for buying cannabis

Thailand was one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalise cannabis, but did so without a law to govern its sale, production or usage. That led to an instant boom, with tens of thousands of retailers popping up across the country, particularly in tourist hot spots in Bangkok and the resort island of Phuket.

The new regulation, which is expected to be announced within 40 days, will ensure cannabis is used for medical purposes and not recreationally, said Somruek Chungsaman, who heads the health ministry’s department of traditional and alternative medicine.

“Anyone who wants to buy cannabis flowers to smoke, Thai or foreign, must have a doctor’s prescription for medical use,” he told Reuters.