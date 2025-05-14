Innovative Thai rubber serum shows potential in disease prevention

The innovation was introduced by the Centre for Research and Development of Rubber Serum Biotechnology (CERB) at Prince of Songkla University.

Thanawat Pitakpornpreecha, a researcher at the centre, explained that the idea stemmed from the observation that rubber trees produce a wide range of bioactive compounds to sustain themselves despite being tapped daily.

At the same time, billions of litres of rubber serum are discarded each year—resources that, he said, should be put to better use.

“Researchers view rubber serum like an herbal resource—it requires extraction and the development of various medicinal compounds to maximise its value,” Thanawat said.