Innovative Thai rubber serum shows potential in disease prevention

The innovation was introduced by the Centre for Research and Development of Rubber Serum Biotechnology (CERB) at Prince of Songkla University.
Thanawat Pitakpornpreecha, a researcher at the centre, explained that the idea stemmed from the observation that rubber trees produce a wide range of bioactive compounds to sustain themselves despite being tapped daily.
At the same time, billions of litres of rubber serum are discarded each year—resources that, he said, should be put to better use.
“Researchers view rubber serum like an herbal resource—it requires extraction and the development of various medicinal compounds to maximise its value,” Thanawat said.
The resulting product, known as Hevea Latex Polysaccharide (HeLP), offers multiple health benefits. It acts as a prebiotic that promotes gut health and interacts with the brain.
Animal trials have shown that HeLP enhances prebiotic activity and inhibits the growth of several pathogenic microorganisms. Moreover, it demonstrated anticancer properties by reducing tumour size and inhibiting four critical mechanisms: tumour growth, angiogenesis, inflammation and metastasis.
HeLP also has anti-inflammatory effects at the cellular level, reduces gastrointestinal lesions, and promotes ulcer healing.
Thanawat added that HeLP has already been patented both in Thailand and internationally and is currently undergoing registration as a novel food with the Food and Drug Administration. Approval is expected by mid-year.
In addition, the world's first GMP-certified biorefinery for rubber serum is under development at a southern industrial estate, spearheaded by the company Innozus. The facility will be capable of extracting around 20,000 litres of rubber serum daily, yielding approximately 5,000 kilograms of HeLP per month.
It will also be able to produce other functional ingredients with applications in cosmeceuticals, functional foods, dietary supplements, biotechnological innovations, and other related industries.
Supachai Chaisamut, Assistant to the Higher Education Minister, described the innovation as a major breakthrough for Thailand—particularly as the country is the first in the world to develop an industrial-scale rubber serum extraction process successfully.
He noted that CERB has been conducting research and innovation development on rubber serum for over 20 years, with funding exceeding 200 million baht from both public and private sectors.
“This discovery represents a significant opportunity for Thailand to advance its biorefinery industry, which adds value to agricultural raw materials and biological resources, stimulates economic growth, and supports equitable income distribution,” Supachai said.
He further emphasised that the innovation aligns with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and supports Prince of Songkla University’s strategic plan to translate research into industrial applications—delivering environmental, economic and societal impact.