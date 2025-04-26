29 partners launch “Food Waste Hub” to transform food waste into sustainable innovation

A network of 29 organizations from the public, private, and academic sectors has joined forces to promote the sustainable management and reuse of food waste in Thailand through an online platform called FoodWasteHub.com.
Spearheaded by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the Pollution Control Department, with support from Dow Thailand Group, the initiative aims to integrate food waste solutions into national policy while encouraging real-world application and public participation.
The platform serves as a bilingual (Thai-English) knowledge hub for food waste management innovations, showcasing Thai-led research, case studies, and award-winning projects. Launched in 2024, it has already attracted over 24,000 visitors from more than 10 countries.
This year's platform updates include detailed research on the food waste situation in Thailand, Southeast Asia, and globally, addressing legal frameworks, local case studies, and waste composition analysis from various sources across Thailand. These insights are expected to inform policy development and provide practical guidelines for local governments and businesses.
A formal partnership event was held at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, where representatives affirmed their commitment to tackling food waste through innovation, aligned with Thailand’s 2023–2030 National Food Waste Management Plan and 2023–2027 Action Plan.
Officials emphasized that food waste is not merely waste but a lost resource with significant environmental impact. By converting food waste into economic opportunities—such as alternative energy and high-value products—the platform supports Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic strategy, aiming for reduced waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and improved recycling rates.
Key voices at the event included:
Narapat Kaewthong, Assistant to Natural Resources and Environment Minister, who sees the initiative as a vital step toward a more resource-efficient society.
Dr Wiparat De-Ong, Director of NRCT, who highlighted the role of research in creating real-world, sustainable solutions.
Preeyaporn Suwannakes, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, who stressed the importance of knowledge-based, scalable waste solutions.
Dr Sanit Aksornkaew, advisor to the National Economic and Social Development Council, who underscored food waste's role in circular economy and BCG goals.
Eksit Lakkhananithiphan, Dow Thailand's Deputy Managing Director, who noted the environmental benefits of reducing contamination in recyclables through food waste segregation.
The current Food Waste Innovation Platform Network consists of the following 29 organizations: