29 partners launch “Food Waste Hub” to transform food waste into sustainable innovation

A network of 29 organizations from the public, private, and academic sectors has joined forces to promote the sustainable management and reuse of food waste in Thailand through an online platform called FoodWasteHub.com.

Spearheaded by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the Pollution Control Department, with support from Dow Thailand Group, the initiative aims to integrate food waste solutions into national policy while encouraging real-world application and public participation.

The platform serves as a bilingual (Thai-English) knowledge hub for food waste management innovations, showcasing Thai-led research, case studies, and award-winning projects. Launched in 2024, it has already attracted over 24,000 visitors from more than 10 countries.

This year's platform updates include detailed research on the food waste situation in Thailand, Southeast Asia, and globally, addressing legal frameworks, local case studies, and waste composition analysis from various sources across Thailand. These insights are expected to inform policy development and provide practical guidelines for local governments and businesses.