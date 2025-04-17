Thailand showcases culture and innovation at Expo 2025 Osaka

Running until October 13, the Thailand Pavilion is located in the A13 area of the Expo’s Connecting Lives zone. Designed to integrate ancient Thai art and architecture with striking modern construction techniques, the pavilion features a Jom Hae-style roof and a large glass wall that reflects its surroundings.
At the opening of Expo 2025 Osaka on April 13, the Thailand Pavilion launched a special performance to mark the first day of the Songkran festival, drawing the attention of numerous visitors.
The pavilion comprises three exhibition rooms with multiple zones that aim to present Thai culture to the international community:
Thai Wisdom
The “Land of Good Living” allows visitors to scan QR codes to discover how Thailand has achieved prosperity in quality of life. The “10 Charms of Thailand” zone features animation and interactive media that convey the beauty of Thai landscapes, nature, medical excellence, hospitality and the famous Thai smile.
The Wisdom of Life Immersive Theatre offers an immersive experience through a giant projection screen over five metres high. It presents holistic health care for the mind, body and spirit, showcasing how traditional Thai approaches contribute to strong physical and mental wellbeing.
Thai Medical and Wellness Hub
The “100 Thai Public Health Potentials” exhibition uses projection mapping and displays to demonstrate Thailand’s capabilities as a leading medical hub, highlighting research projects and innovations.
The “1,000 Medical Service Facilities” zone showcases Thailand’s readiness to provide medical treatment to international visitors, featuring world-class spas and natural attractions. Visitors can also explore the “Rhythm of Thai Nature Therapy,” which introduces Thai-style wellness through sight, smell, sound and touch.
The “10,000 Healthy Menus” section offers exhibitions for food lovers, including an art wall installation showcasing iconic Thai ingredients such as chilli, shallots, garlic, baby corn and eggplant.
An interactive table invites visitors to try traditional and fusion Thai dishes such as Pad Krapao, Pad Thai, Massaman curry, Pad Krapao with fried egg, Pad Thai Wonton and steak with Massaman curry sauce.
Thai Living Lab
The “100,000 Immune-Boosting Products” zone features live cooking demonstrations of Thai favourites such as Som Tam Thai, Tom Yum Kung, sticky rice with grilled chicken, and green curry.
A dedicated product area offers a curated selection of outstanding Thai goods, including health tourism programmes. Visitors can also join workshops to try on traditional Thai costumes, learn Thai cooking, experience natural therapies, or enjoy a Thai massage.
The “1,000,000 Smiles of Impression” installation collects heartfelt impressions from Thai and international visitors, spreading smiles around the world.
In front of the pavilion, a stage hosts daily performances of contemporary Thai arts and culture. Cultural exchange events with other nations further strengthen Thailand’s global relationships.
Welcoming guests with a warm, sincere Siamese smile is “Nong Phumjai,” the pavilion’s mascot, who shares stories about Thailand and invites visitors to explore the nation’s rich heritage.