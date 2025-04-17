Thailand showcases culture and innovation at Expo 2025 Osaka

Thai Wisdom

The “Land of Good Living” allows visitors to scan QR codes to discover how Thailand has achieved prosperity in quality of life. The “10 Charms of Thailand” zone features animation and interactive media that convey the beauty of Thai landscapes, nature, medical excellence, hospitality and the famous Thai smile.

The Wisdom of Life Immersive Theatre offers an immersive experience through a giant projection screen over five metres high. It presents holistic health care for the mind, body and spirit, showcasing how traditional Thai approaches contribute to strong physical and mental wellbeing.

Thai Medical and Wellness Hub

The “100 Thai Public Health Potentials” exhibition uses projection mapping and displays to demonstrate Thailand’s capabilities as a leading medical hub, highlighting research projects and innovations.

The “1,000 Medical Service Facilities” zone showcases Thailand’s readiness to provide medical treatment to international visitors, featuring world-class spas and natural attractions. Visitors can also explore the “Rhythm of Thai Nature Therapy,” which introduces Thai-style wellness through sight, smell, sound and touch.

The “10,000 Healthy Menus” section offers exhibitions for food lovers, including an art wall installation showcasing iconic Thai ingredients such as chilli, shallots, garlic, baby corn and eggplant.

An interactive table invites visitors to try traditional and fusion Thai dishes such as Pad Krapao, Pad Thai, Massaman curry, Pad Krapao with fried egg, Pad Thai Wonton and steak with Massaman curry sauce.