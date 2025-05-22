Health ministry plans medical certificate requirement for cannabis users to curb illegal export

According to Somsak, the law permits cannabis export only with proper authorization, while unauthorized export carries penalties of imprisonment and fines. Although public misunderstandings suggested lax enforcement in the past, authorities have consistently worked to control illegal exports and will strengthen regulations on cannabis use in Thailand.

He said the ministry plans to issue a ministerial announcement within 40 days requiring all cannabis users, Thai and foreign, to have a medical certificate to access cannabis legally. This move aims to make cannabis more difficult to obtain without proper medical approval.

“We warn those attempting to export cannabis illegally without permits that they face imprisonment. Enforcement will now be strictly intensified,” Somsak stated.

Cannabis was removed from the narcotics list in a recent legal reform consolidating 30 laws into a single drug code. It is now classified as a controlled herb, akin to a mild narcotic. Somsak noted that comprehensive control through herbal law will be faster and more effective than lengthy drug law reforms, which could take up to two years.

The Department of Thai Traditional Medicine is currently gathering public feedback, finding a divided opinion between those favoring stricter controls and others supporting recreational use.