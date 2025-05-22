Health ministry plans medical certificate requirement for cannabis users to curb illegal export

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Wednesday held a press conference addressing the enforcement of cannabis regulations under the 2022 Controlled Herb Announcement and efforts to prevent illegal cannabis exports at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.
Somsak said authorities have received reports of cannabis smuggling abroad through airports including Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi. In response, a joint committee chaired by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary was established, including representatives from Customs and Agriculture departments, Immigration Bureau, Airports of Thailand (AOT), and other relevant agencies to tackle the issue.
“Cannabis has been illicitly exported from Thailand, affecting countries such as the UK, India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong. Significant seizures have been made, including 73 kilograms from three cases at Suvarnabhumi Airport,” said Somsak.
According to Somsak, the law permits cannabis export only with proper authorization, while unauthorized export carries penalties of imprisonment and fines. Although public misunderstandings suggested lax enforcement in the past, authorities have consistently worked to control illegal exports and will strengthen regulations on cannabis use in Thailand.
He said the ministry plans to issue a ministerial announcement within 40 days requiring all cannabis users, Thai and foreign, to have a medical certificate to access cannabis legally. This move aims to make cannabis more difficult to obtain without proper medical approval.
“We warn those attempting to export cannabis illegally without permits that they face imprisonment. Enforcement will now be strictly intensified,” Somsak stated.
Cannabis was removed from the narcotics list in a recent legal reform consolidating 30 laws into a single drug code. It is now classified as a controlled herb, akin to a mild narcotic. Somsak noted that comprehensive control through herbal law will be faster and more effective than lengthy drug law reforms, which could take up to two years.
The Department of Thai Traditional Medicine is currently gathering public feedback, finding a divided opinion between those favoring stricter controls and others supporting recreational use.
Pawina Chariyathitipong, Acting Director of Airports of Thailand, affirmed cooperation in enforcing the law, adding that initial crackdowns at airports have seized hundreds of kilograms of cannabis.
New technology such as K9 units is being considered to improve detection, as existing X-ray technology has limitations, she said, adding that major smuggling routes involve India and the UK.
Dr Somruk Jeungsaman, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine, explained that future cannabis sales will require medical certification for conditions such as epilepsy, headaches, pain, and insomnia. Usage limits may also be set, with legal action against misuse beyond prescribed amounts.
Ras Chaleechan, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, emphasized the ministry’s commitment to collaborative enforcement against cannabis smuggling by foreigners. The government is coordinating with international organizations and diplomatic missions worldwide to publicize legal penalties and prevent scams claiming cannabis can be legally exported, he added.