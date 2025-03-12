Thai Customs seizes over 3 tonnes of cannabis in smuggling crackdown

Thailand’s Customs officials have seized more than 3 tonnes of cannabis buds with a street value of about 140 million baht in a series of operations between February and March.
These seizures highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal cannabis exports, particularly to countries where the substance remains prohibited.
The seizures, totalling 3.1 tonnes, have also prompted closer international cooperation to combat the smuggling, especially to the United Kingdom. Since February 16, the Thai Custom’s Department has been working closely with the UK’s Home Office Internal Operations to address the issue.
This partnership also includes awareness campaigns targeting passengers about the legal ramifications of smuggling cannabis into the UK, where penalties can be severe.
Pantong Loykulnant, the Customs Department spokesperson, said that while cannabis has been declassified as a narcotic in Thailand, cannabis buds remain a controlled substance.
Export, research, sale, or commercial processing of these buds requires a licence under the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act and the Public Health Ministry’s 2022 regulations.
Of the 3.1 tonnes of cannabis buds seized, 2.43 tonnes were found concealed in passenger luggage at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, and Chiang Mai airports, in quantities ranging from 3 to 45 kilograms per instance. Another 677.79 kilograms were discovered hidden within export goods at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s customs inspection office.
Since October 1, the Customs Department has also seized 7.96 tonnes of cannabis-related substances, including cannabis plants, oil, resin and seeds.
These offences violate the Customs Act, the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act and the Public Health Ministry’s regulations covering smuggling, evasion of export restrictions and false declarations.