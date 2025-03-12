Thai Customs seizes over 3 tonnes of cannabis in smuggling crackdown

Thailand’s Customs officials have seized more than 3 tonnes of cannabis buds with a street value of about 140 million baht in a series of operations between February and March.

These seizures highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal cannabis exports, particularly to countries where the substance remains prohibited.

The seizures, totalling 3.1 tonnes, have also prompted closer international cooperation to combat the smuggling, especially to the United Kingdom. Since February 16, the Thai Custom’s Department has been working closely with the UK’s Home Office Internal Operations to address the issue.

This partnership also includes awareness campaigns targeting passengers about the legal ramifications of smuggling cannabis into the UK, where penalties can be severe.